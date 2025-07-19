The 21-year-old ex-Ibrox shot stopper will attempt to win himself a deal at the Northern Irish side

Ex-Rangers goalkeeper Jay Hogarth has been handed the chance to win a deal with Glentoran after joining the NIFL Premiership side on trial.

The 21-year-old - brother of Falkirk shot-stopper Nicky - is currently a free agent after leaving Ibrox this summer.

Despite his lack of first-team involvement in Govan, Hogarth still managed to gain plenty of senior experience in Scottish football after successful loan spells at Dunfermline and Queen of the South last season.

The Scotland Under-21 cap also had previous stints with Alloa Athletic and Dumbarton while progressing up through the youth ranks at Rangers.

Glens boss Declan Devine is looking to bring in another keeper to compete for the No.1 jersey before their new domestic campaign gets underway later this month.

Should Hogarth impress and win himself a contract, he would link up with former Rangers and Celtic pair Liam Burt and Joe Thomson at The Oval.

Hogarth’s exit overshadowed by busy summer of transfer activity

His departure after four years in the Gers youth system was overshadowed by a busy summer of transfer activity in Govan as head coach Russell Martin continues to crack on with his squad revamp.

A return to competitive action is fast approaching with Panathinaikos heading to Glasgow next Tuesday or the first leg of their Champions League second round qualifier.

And the Greeks have been particularly bullish about their chances of progressing further in UEFA’s elite competition, with midfielder Adam Cerin admitting they couldn’t be better prepared for the two-legged tie.

Speaking after beating Belgian club Westerlo 3-1 in their final per-season friendly on home soil, Cerin said: “That was a nice way to boost out confidence ahead of playing Rangers. We know it’s going to be a very difficult game at Ibrox an we have to factor in the atmosphere.”