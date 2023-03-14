Register
Ex-Rangers manager Steven Gerrard breaks managerial silence on Trabzonspor ‘talks’ after Istanbul trip

The Liverpool hero is understood to be exploring his options ahead of a possible return to management

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:23 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:28 GMT

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has spoken out on his recent trip to Turkey, claiming the visit had nothing to do with speculation linking him to Trabzonspor.

Reports suggested the Liverpool legend was ‘in talks’ with the Turkish Süper Lig champions over a return to management after travelling to Istanbul last week to meet Ertugrul Dogan, a leading candidate to become president of the club.

Gerrard has been without a job since he was sacked by Aston Villa back in October last year after 11 months with the English Premier League outfit. He was recently linked with taking over as Poland national team boss but is reportedly keeping his options open as he explores a potential return to the dugout.

Trabzonspor, who currently occupy fifth spot, have witnessed their title defence falter this season and Gerrard is viewed as a possible candidate for the vacant head coach role. But the 2005 Champions League winner has explained the real reason behind his visit.

Uploading a video on his Instagram account featuring highlights of Liverpool’s penalty shoot-out victory over AC Milan in Instanbul, Gerrard captioned the post: “Great few days in Instanbul with Turkish Airlines.”

He then posted another picture with former Brazil full-back Cafu and the Champions League trophy, with the caption: “Great few days in Instanbul with Cafu for Turkish Airlines. Great city.”

Meanwhile, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has reportedly informed the club that he has NOT signed a pre-contract with Sevilla or another other club.

Reports in Spain last week claimed that the Colombian talisman had ‘agreed’ a deal with the La Liga side and would make the transfer at the end of his current Ibrox contract in the summer.

Morelos has found himself watching on from the bench in recent games after Antonio Colak reclaimed the starting jersey but it is now thought that he has told Michael Beale he hasn’t held discussions with other clubs, despite being free to do so on under the current Bosman ruling, which allows players in the last six months of a deal to discuss terms with other interested parties.

