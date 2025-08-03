Rangers and Celtic both get their competitive Premiership campaigns underway this weekend.

A BBC pundit says Rangers will not come close in this season’s title race - with Celtic backed for glory at a canter.

The Light Blues started their Premiership campaign away at Motherwell on Saturday evening but their performance was ropey, drawing 1-1 at Fir Park as the hosts passed up several chances to win the game. Despite Champions League progress against Panathinaikos, it has already piled pressure on new head coach Russell Martin domestically.

Celtic start their title defence against St Mirren on Sunday, with Rangers putting up little resistance to their Old Firm rivals who have won every title since they last won it in 2021. Former Rangers and Falkirk striker Rory Loy can’t see Martin turning things around, and while he doesn’t expect Celtic to blow Rangers away, he also expects the Hoops to breeze past their rivals at a speed akin to jogging pace.

In assessing the season ahead prior to kick off, Loy told Sportsound when asked whether to expect a realistic title race: “In terms of the title race, no, I don't think so. I think Celtic will win it and I think they'll win it maybe not as comfortably as they did last season but to call it a race... I don't think there'll be too much excitement come May with regards to where the title's going to end up.

“I think it's Russell Martin coming into Rangers, trying to play a particular way for me. I don't know if you're going to out-football Brendan Rodgers, so I think Brendan Rodgers and Celtic will probably run away with it at some point, whether that be initially or back end of the season.

“The stories that are developing, I'm excited for the race for third. Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts. I think Hearts have got a big plus in that they're not in European competition. Of course you want to be there but so many of our clubs have struggled getting through the qualifiers, so I think the race for third is a big talking point. Steven Presley and Dundee will be desperate to prove everyone wrong who's tipping them to struggle, so the battle for relegation is always an interesting one.”

Russell Martin interview after Rangers draw vs Motherwell

Martin did not hold back after the Motherwell draw. He told Sky and BBC: "I think we were lucky to get a point. We were nowhere near where we need to be. And I'm extremely disappointed and hurt by that. They were braver than us. They were more aggressive than us.

"The thing I can't accept is, whatever the tactics are, we got outfought and they were braver than us to play in certain moments. We pick and choose when we want to play properly and when we want to run hard. When the game's not going well, we have too many players that want to do their own thing and slip into self-preservation.

“This is not me blaming the players at all; I think it's a problem the club has had over the last few years. When it's going well, it's fine, and when it's not, there's a problem. It's not together enough on the pitch. I've said to the players, there is a default here at this football club to revert to type. When it's going really well, everyone's all in. When it's not going well, you protect yourself a little bit. You can't play for this club and just enjoy the really good moments. You have to be all in all the time."