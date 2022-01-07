The former Hearts youth previously stated he is loving his football at Firhill

Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract extension as a reward for his impressive form between the sticks this season.

The Jags No.1 is enjoying a breakthrough campaign, which led him to set a new club record for consecutive clean sheets.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper has already collected back-to-back ‘Player of the Month’ awards in October and November, voted for by Thistle fans, and has now extended his stay at Firhill until the summer of 2023.

Sneddon, who joined the Maryhill club from Cowdenbeath in July 2017, has kept 28 clean sheets from 58 appearances to date.

He has had to bide his time after facing stiff competition for the number one jersey in recent years.

However, his standout performances in the first half of the season has ensured Thistle remain firmly in the Championship promotion mix and convinced manager Ian McCall he is worthy of a new deal.

Sneddon previously stated last month he is loving his football at Firhill and would relish the opportunity to prolong his spell at the club.

Commenting on his new deal, Sneddon told Jagzone: “I’m just glad to get it all sorted now and I can continue to enjoy playing my football for Partick Thistle.

“I love playing for this club, I’ve been here a long time, coming up for five years now and it’s taken a while to get to where I am now, playing regularly but I'm enjoying every second of it so far this season and hopefully we can keep our good form going.”

Jags boss McCall said: “I’m very pleased that Jamie has signed his contract extension. It’s one we’ve been working on for a while so it’s great to get it finalised.

“Jamie had a tough start to the season but has bounced back brilliantly and has arguably been our best performer over the past two months or so.

“He’s made some vital saves at important times like the penalty save against Inverness or the one down at Queen of the South just before half-time. Having a goalkeeper who can earn you points with his saves is a great asset.

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe is denied by a smart save from Partick Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon in the first half of the pre-season friendly at Firhill on Monday night. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“This season Jamie’s developed other parts of his game as well. His command of his box and his distribution have come on leaps and bounds and those are the things that a lot of goalkeeper’s struggle with.

“For him, it’s now about maintaining the levels he’s shown and continuing to show consistency for the rest of the season.”