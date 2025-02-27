The latest news for Rangers and Celtic following their latest Scottish Premiership results

Celtic and Rangers both returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership this midweek.

Here’s a look at some of the latest headlines from the two Glasgow clubs on Thursday.

Fabrizio Romano gives 'ambitious' Rangers update amid 49ers takeover

Rangers have launched their search to replace Philippe Clement with a big name in the months ahead and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the club’s search for a new manager.

With imminent new owners 49ers Enterprises, who also own English Champions leaders Leeds United, close to completely their majority takeover of the Govan-based side after several rounds of high-profile talks, it’s claimed they are being “ambitious” in their hunt for Clement’s successor.

The takeover deal could be successfully pushed through as early as April and Romano has confirmed that the Gers will look to make a statement appointment if everything goes to plan.

He told GiveMeSport: “This is an open possibility. It also depends on managers available, not only on 49ers if they can get takeover done. For sure they're ambitious, but it's not something guaranteed at this stage.”

UCL stars gobsmacked by relentless Celtic star

Cameron Carter-Vickers has revealed that Bayern Munich’s star-studded squad were all talking about his Celtic teammate Daizen Maeda after their Champions League exit.

The Japanese forward, who took his goal tally for the season to 25 with a double against Aberdeen, caught the eye of the Bundesliga giants amid a red-hot run of form which has led manager Brendan Rodgers to suggest his incredible numbers will inevitably see Maeda linked with bigger clubs.

Currently one of the leading candidates to win the various end-of-season ‘Player of the Year’ awards, Maeda has scored four Champions League goals this term, most recently against the Germans at Parkhead. and centre-back Carter-Vickers stated Bayern’s star were left seriously impressed by Maeda’s performance in the play-off first leg.

He hopes the Tottenham-linked attacker will stay put after turning heads on the European stage.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “I was actually talking to Eric Dier (ex Spurs team-mate) after we played Bayern and he said after the first leg all the Bayern players were talking about him, about how much he runs and how much energy he puts into a game. It’s incredible.”

“We were just having a general chat about the two games and he said after the first leg they got the running stats put up in their changing room. Everyone was talking about how much high-speed distance he did.

“His work rate is incredible. He outworks defenders, is always on the move, is hard to pick up. He is a threat. I don’t know what is going on in his head, but he seems to be enjoying his football at the moment and is great to have around the training ground and stuff. He definitely seems happy to me, but I am not him.”makes you want to put in a shift as well.”