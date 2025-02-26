Rangers were in action against Kilmarnock for what was Barry Ferguson’s first game in charge.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers won 4-2 against Kilmarnock in the Premiership.

A 2-0 defeat to St Mirren at the weekend was enough to end Philippe Clement’s reign as manager. That heralded the temporary era of Barry Ferguson who is now in the hotseat for the rest of the season, with this his first game after only a couple of days in charge.

Backed by a coaching staff involving Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor, spirits needed lifted and pride restored. But the first half-hour proved disatrous and they found themselves a couple of goals down again through a Joe Wright header and Brad Lyons piledriver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Clinton Nsiala was hooked before the break in the first big and brutal call of Ferguson’s tenure, who opted to stay with the same team that lost to St Mirren. A rally was had and Vaclav Cerny got one back before Cyriel Dessers brought them level, and the Nigerian completed a top comeback by making his tally a double.

Nedim Bajrami then put the finishing touched on an epic comeback that starts the Ferguson era off on the right track. Here’s how the Rangers players rated as per WhoScored.

Jack Butland - 6.3/10

Disappointing goals put past him in the first half but not a lot he could do.

James Tavernier - 8.2/10

Got an assist. Part of an out of sorts first half hour but rallied thereafter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Propper

Another who really toiled but again, carried by the crest of his teammates’ wave.

Clinton Nsiala 5.7/10

Axed after a disastrous half-hour for the away side. A brutal blow to recover from now.

Jefte - 7.3/10

In defence, still suspect, but talent going forward clear.

Mohamed Diomande - 7.8/10

Got two assists. Seemed to work well with what Ferguson was trying to do.

Nico Raskin - 6.5/10

Overrun at times in the midfield. Not a stellar night.

Ianis Hagi - 6.5/10

Quiet night for the playmaker. Booked

Got a goal that started the comeback.

Splits opinion but came up trumps when his team needed him most.

Another game without a goal for the Moroccan.

Subs used: Yilmaz, McCausland, Lawrence, Bajrami.