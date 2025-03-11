The latest transfer headlines from Rangers and Celtic ahead of the summer window

Celtic have a Scottish Cup semi-final date against St Johnstone to look forward to after disposing of top-flight rivals Hibs 2-0 on Sunday - with Adam Idah on target and Daizen maeda continuing his sensational goalscoring spree.

Across the city, Rangers, who were the subject of ridicule in the build-up to the cup quarter-final weekend after being dumped out by Queen’s Park, had the weekend of to prepare for their Europa League last-16 second leg clash with Turkish giants Fenerbahce after winning the first leg against Jose Mourinho’s men 3-1 in Istanbul.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the main transfer headlines from Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday morning.

Celtic lay out 'succession plan' for West Ham-bound ace

Celtic have reportedly ran the rule over Dundee United starlet Owen Stirton, who is currently on loan at SPFL League One side Montrose.

According to the Daily Record, The Tangerines youngster has caught the eye of Parkhead scouts, with Tosh McKinlay taking a close-up look at the 18-year-old in action during the goalless draw with Kelty Hearts last weekend.

Stirton - who recently signed a new deal that will keep him at Tannadice until the summer of 2027 - has netted six goals in eight games for the Gable Endies and remains highly-rated by United’s coaching team.

Sent out on loan in January to gain more first-team experience, Stirton scored his first Premiership goal against Ross County in November and is viewed as one of the most exciting young strikers at under-18 level.

With the Hoops braced to lose Daniel Cummings to Premier League side West Ham, club chiefs are looking at possible replacements with potential to make the step up to Brendan Rodgers’ senior set-up. And Stirton is one player under the spotlight.

Ex Rangers striker 'set for €750k transfer switch'

Former Rangers striker Robbie Ure is set for €750k transfer switch to Sweden, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Th3 21-year-old, who currently plays for Belgian club Anderlecht’s B team in the second tier, has scored seven goals in 22 outings this season.

However, it's expected Ure will now move to Scandinavia to join top-flight club IK Sirius, who finished ninth in the Swedish Allsvenskan last term. It’s understood they will pay up to €750k (£630k) with sell-on clauses for the promising forward.

Romano first reported the deal on his X account. He wrote: “Scottish striker Robbie Ure will be traveling to Sweden soon in order to sign in as new IK Sirius player. Deal of up to €750k with sell on clauses for RSC Anderlecht for the promising striker.”

On his decision to leave Rangers in 2023, Ure previously stated: “I have seen other Scottish players move abroad and do really well. So that was one of the things I looked at. It didn't take me too long to make the decision.

“It was my decision to leave. I was at Rangers for a long time and they were my boyhood club but I felt I wanted to go and challenge myself in a new country. It was up to me and my family and we thought it was the right move.”