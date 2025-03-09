Rangers were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by lower league Queen’s Park

Football fans are turning their attention to an exciting weekend of Scottish Cup quarter-final action. One of the main games of the weekend sees defending holders Celtic play host to a resurgent Hibs side who have enjoyed a dramatic turnaround under David Gray after a dismal start.

Both teams will be keen to join Aberdeen and Hearts in the semi-final after their respective victories over Queen’s Park and Dundee. While the final day of quarter-final action sees Livingston play host to St Johnstone.

There are many exciting stories to watch out for in this weekend of Scottish Cup action to keep tabs on, but one of the most surprising absentees from this stage is 34 time winners Rangers, who went all the way to the final in two of the last three seasons of the competition.

The Light Blues had been one of the favourites to win the competition alongside bitter rivals Celtic but came unstuck against second-tier opposition in the round-of-16 - something which pundits didn’t hesitate to poke fun at in the run-up to this weekend’s fixtures.

BBC go trolling Rangers after Queen’s Park defeat

Ahead of Scottish Cup quarter-final weekend BBC Scotland poked fun at Rangers for their failure to see off second-tier opposition Queen’s Park in a disastrous night which ultimately contributed to the demise of Philippe Clement.

The presenter Steven Thompson opens the show by saying : “It's Scottish Cup quarter final time. Aberdeen, the hosts who entertain Rangers who overcame Queens Park in the last round. Oh, wait, was that not what happened?”

The video then proceeds to look back at the highlights on a dismal night for Rangers as Queen’s Park stunned the host to secure their place in the quarter-final for the first time since 1983.

What went wrong for Rangers against Queen’s Park?

Second-tier Queen's Park produced one of the biggest upsets in Scottish Cup history as they beat Rangers 1-0 at Ibrox to advance to the quarter-finals. Seb Drozd's sublime 69th-minute strike gave the visitors a shock lead after Rangers dominated possession without truly threatening in one of their worst performances at Ibrox in recent seasons.

The Premiership pressed hard for an equaliser but lacked quality in the final third before eventually being handed a guilt-edged chance to equalise when they were awarded a 97th penalty. However, the ever reliable James Tavernier effort was magnificently saved by Calum Ferrie to spark pandemonium in the away section as the home crowd reacted with a chorus of boos.

Rangers responded with a 3-1 away victory in the capital against Hearts but ultimately the writing was on the wall for an under-pressure Clement when the Light Blues fell to a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren. It marked Rangers’ earliest exit from the competition since the 2014/15 season before their return to the top-flight and was just the seventh time since 1990 that the team had failed to progress to the last eight of the competition.

Rangers last hope of silverware now comes in Europe as they edge closer to a place in the Europa League quarter-final after a stunning 3-1 victory over Turkish giants Fenerbahce in Istanbul. The return leg for Barry Feguson’s side takes place on Thursday at Ibrox.