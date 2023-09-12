The Scots last faced the ‘Auld Enemy’ during the UEFA Euro 2020 finals group stage at Wembley, when both sides drew 0-0.

150 years on from their historic first encounter at the West of Scotland Cricket Club in Partick, Scotland and England will lock horns to mark the world football’s oldest international fixture with a Anniversary Heritage match at Hampden Park tonight.

Steve Clarke’s current squad are within touching distance of qualifying for a second European Championships in a row, with many Tartan Army supporters eager to see if they can claim their first win over the Auld Enemy this century.

The previous meeting between the two nations ended in a goalless draw at Wembley during the group stages of a covid-effected Euro 2020 - the start of England’s journey to the final. It marked the Scots first appearance at a major tournament since 1998.

While this special encounter has been billed as an ‘friendly’, there is no love lost between Scotland an England.

GlasgowWorld takes a look back at the excitement generated among fans during that crucial Euro 2020 fixture:

1 . GettyImages-1233525066.jpg

2 . GettyImages-1324021221.jpg

3 . GettyImages-1324051059.jpg