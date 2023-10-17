Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers manager Philippe Clement will face the media at his official unveiling today following his appointment, while Celtic are readying themselves for a return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend.

With a number of players now back in Glasgow after the international duty, here’s a look at some of the latest news updates and rumours surrounding both Glasgow sides on Tuesday, October 17.

Former Celtic star ‘fails’ in contract termination bid

Jota looks set to leave the Saudi Pro League club just a matter of weeks after signing for Al Ittihad

Former Hoops winger Jota has failed in his attempt to have his Al-Ittihad contract ripped up but it appears he has been granted a second chance at the Saudi club.

The Portuguese star completed a stunning £25million transfer to the Saudi Pro League in the summer but found himself almost immediately frozen out of the first-team by manager Nuno Espirito Santo, with clubs only allowed to register eight foreign players for their league matches.

He remained unregistered and wasn’t able to seal a transfer exit before the Saudi window closed last month, leaving his career in limbo. It is understood Jota explored the possibility of tearing up his contract in order to become a free agent.

However, local outlet HiHi claim the 24-year-old’s bid was unsuccessful but that he is likely to feature in AFC Champions League and Club World Cup fixtures after scoring the winner in a friendly against Al-Wehda on Sunday. The report adds that club officials are considering adding him to the league squad in January.

But Saudi pundit Hamad Al-Suwaihi is unconvinced Jota will be handed a reprieve as he criticised Al Ittihad for their handling of the situation. He stated: “Jota is contract at a large financial cost without the club benefiting from his services. Ittihad’s management must be held accountable for contracting with Jota. What happened is considered a disaster.”

Rangers fans issue ‘come back home’ plea to attacker

Rangers supporters want to see versatile attacker Ianis Hagi back at Ibrox after he netted the second goal for Romania in their dominant 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Andorra.

Hagi, who voiced his frustrations at his lack of game time under Michael Beale after returning from a year-long injury absence last season, was sent out on loan to Deportivo Alaves in Spain and has been a regular starter for the La Liga outfit.

Victory over the Andorrans moved Romania to the top of Group A and in a strong position to secure qualficiation for next summer’s major finals. Hagi’s impact didn’t go unnoticed, with Gers fans posting messages on his social media to request he returns to Govan and is given another chance under new boss Philippe Clement.

