Newly-appointed Rangers manager Philippe Clement is settling into life in Glasgow as he kick-starts a new era for the Ibrox club, while the fallout between Celtic and the club’s ultras group the Green Brigade continues to rumble on.

Ahead of the return to domestic action this weekend, new Light Blues boss Clement has been meeting members of the first-team squad he has inherited from Michael Beale, while Liel Abada’s future across the city has been thrown into doubt over the ongoing Israel vs Palestine conflict. As players return from international duty, here’s a look at some of the latest news updates and rumours surrounding both Glasgow sides on Monday, October 16.

The lesson ex-Celtic striker learned

Scott McDonald has detailed some key takeaways that former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou passed on during his Pro Licence course - after reports the Tottenham manager left candidates ‘blown away’ after a guest speaker appearance.

The Aussie was willing to pass on his knowledge by addressing some of the student coaches on the SFA course during the international break and former Hoops striker McDonald was among them. Offering an insight into the advice handed down by Postecoglou, McDonald revealed how he spoke about his own style than nobody else will be able to replicate.

Speaking on PLZ Soccer, McDonald said: “He was very open with his game model and how he likes to play. When you listen to him and he speaks, and he openly says ‘I’ll show you it because you can’t replicate it because you’re not me. You need to find your own way of doing things whether or not that’s the same system, but you’re not going to coach it like me because there’s only one of me and there’s only one of you’. Which I found very interesting in itself.

“But when you work through his system and what he actually does, if you’re on that level, you understand it very quickly. The consistency is always there with the message and that’s why he gets success. The way he managed people, I don’t think he’s as cold as everyone makes out. He’s very aware of everything around him and likes to be in control. But he worked well with his team, albeit it’s always a new team that he always goes to. He says openly that’s basically to keep him on his toes and keep improving.”

Rangers outcast subjected to savage ‘fourth division’ swipe

Ianis Hagi has been subjected to a savage swipe by fellow countryman and former Romanian international defender Silviu Ilie, who later apologised for accusing the Rangers attacker as being a huge failure. The 24-year-old is currently out on loan at La Liga side Deportivo Alaves after struggling to nail down a regular starting berth at Ibrox under Michael Beale. He has started four of his six appearances for the Spanish outfit so far and was back in action for his country during the international break.

Hagi stepped off the bench in the second half of last Thursday’s goalless Euro 2024 qualfying draw against Belarus, but failed to impact the game. His performance was branded ‘miserable’ by Romanian outlet ProSport and Ilie aimed further criticism at the player by stating the only reason he is playing at a high level is because of his dad Gheorghe influence.