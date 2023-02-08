The defender was fortunate to escape conceding THREE penalties for handball in recent fixtures.

Two former Grade 1 referees believe Rangers defender Connor Goldson is the luckiest player in the Scottish Premiership for escaping handball offences - branding him “Teflon-coated.”

The centre-back has avoided punishment on three separate occasions in recent fixtures against Ross County, Dundee United and Celtic, most notably when a Carl Starfelt shot struck his hands during the 2-2 Old Firm draw at Ibrox.

Retired officials Des Roache and Steve Conroy, of the Get Involved Referee podcast, were in agreement that the incidents should have resulted in spot-kicks - according to the current rulebook.

Rangers' Connor Goldson was subject to a VAR check for this handball against Celtic - but no penalty was awarded. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The overall number of penalties awarded in the top-flight has increased drastically since the introduction of VAR in November, with handball offences featuring prominantly. However, Rangers have yet to concede a spot-kick this season - their last decision given against the Ibrox side coming back in January 18 last year during a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Speaking on behalf of Grosvenor Sport, Roache said: “I think Connor Goldson has got a better save ratio than Allan McGregor this season! Under the current laws of the game, the decisions were not given correctly.

“The ball bounces up and hits his arm against Ross County, the ball falls out of the air and hits his arm against Dundee United and he holds his hands to protect his good looks against Celtic. Ninety-nine per cent of the population would say all three are penalties. He shouldn’t be in a Rangers strip he should be wearing a Harlem Globetrotters outfit.

“It beggars belief the difference in interpretation of decisions between referees. It’s making a mockery of things. No other league in Europe has such a variance in what is given as a handball.”

Conroy, who retired for officiating in 2012, added: “There are three he’s got away with. In the sane world, none of them are penalties, but in the current climate, all three ARE penalties. He’s certainly Teflon-coated the number he gets away with. He has been damned jammy!

Goldson became the centre of more handball controversy against Dundee United at Tannadice

“You look at decisions given against Celtic’s Matt O’Riley when the ball bounced up and hit his arm and then Efe Ambrose – against Celtic for Morton – when he couldn’t possibly get out of the way, then what is the difference?”