Former Glasgow City star Sarah Crilly re-joins club as foundation Academy Manager

The former Scotland international will leave her position at the Scottish FA

Five years after leaving as a player, Sarah Crilly have re-joined Glasgow City as Academy Manager within the club’s Foundation.

The former Scotland international has been tasked with growing City’s Academy, which has been in place for over a decade and boasts nearly 200 girls.

It was set up to provide opportunities for young women and girls to take up football as part of an active and healthy lifestyle.

Crilly featured for Glasgow City between 2013 and 2016, combining her playing career with a Sports studies course at the University of Stirling.

She graduated with an Honours Degree in 2014, whilst developing as an elite athlete on the SFA programme for the country’s most talented young players.

The 30-year-old boasts an impressive CV after working with Scottish Hockey as Competitions and Events Officer, Clackmannanshire Council as a Sports Development Officer before moving to her most recent posts within the Scottish FA.

During her time at the Glasgow City, the striker won 4 league titles, 3 League Cups and 3 Scottish Cups as well as helping her team-mates reach the UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter Finals.

Capped four times by the national team, Crilly became one of the first ever players to be selected for the Scottish FA’s National Performance Academy.

Crilly has latterly worked in various different roles including Competitions and Events Services Coordinator, UEFA Women’s Under-19 Tournament Coordinator and Events Manager.

Commenting on her appointment, Crilly said: “I am extremely grateful to be given this opportunity as Academy Manager at such a successful and progressive club.

“I believe my knowledge and experience from multiple roles at the Scottish Football Association will allow me to drive the Academy forward and provide further opportunities to young girls to participate in football.”

Glasgow City Foundation Trustee and chief executive Laura Montgomery added: “Sarah I believe is the perfect fit for our new position.

“She understands our club, our values and she understands the women’s game from top to bottom.

“I have seen her as a young player mature into a very professional and accomplished young woman and have been nothing but thoroughly impressed in all dealings we as a club have had with her in her professional capacity within the Scottish FA over the last few years.

“She has an excellent pedigree to lead our Academy moving forward and I look forward to working with her.”