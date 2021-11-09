Glasgow City appoint Carol Anne Stewart as the Foundations new Head of Operations

Stewart has joined the charity on a full-time basis and will begin her new role with immediate affect

Glasgow City have appointed co-owner Carol Anne Stewart as the foundations new Head of Operations.

Stewart has joined the charity on a full-time basis, 12 months on from fellow co-founder Laura Montgomery becoming Chief Executive Officer of the club.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in 2015, the Glasgow City Foundation aims to champion women and girls’ by using the power of football and sport to promote physical and mental health, well-being, active citizenship, and inclusion within our community.

Commenting on the appointment, Foundation Trustee Montgomery said: “It is a proud moment to have my best friend and co-founder of Glasgow City Football Club, appointed as the leader of our charity.

“It is the vehicle that helps us drive the change in our communities, delivering our values and creating opportunities for women and girls to be who they want to be in life.

“More than anyone, Cas understands the difference we want to make and I know she will do a brilliant job in leading our team at the Foundation to help make the impact we know we are capable of.”

Stewart will begin her new position immediately and stated: “I am absolutely delighted to take on this new full-time role.

“Glasgow City Foundation has a huge role to play in impacting the development of young girls and women in Glasgow and beyond.

“There is no doubt we are hugely ambitious about what we can achieve at the Foundation and it is fortuitous I will not only be part of a great team but will also work with a fantastic group of Trustees.

“I can’t wait to get going.”

This latest appointment marks another significant step forward for Glasgow City who saw Eileen Gleeson take charge of first-team affairs yesterday after she was appointed as the club’s new Head Coach last month.