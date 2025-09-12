A round-up of the latest news from both Rangers and Celtic as domestic football returns

The international break is over meaning it’s a return to domestic matters for Rangers and Celtic this weekend.

Rangers host table-topping Hearts at Ibrox on Saturday as head coach Russell Martin searches for his first Premiership win since being appointed earlier this summer. Celtic, meanwhile, make the short journey to East Ayrshire as they prepare to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday.

Here’s the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs this morning:

Ex-Gers boss Philippe Clement hints at dugout return

Philippe Clement has thrown the door open to a potential management return - even though the former Rangers boss has made it clear that there is one club he will NEVER join.

The Belgian has been out of work since he was sacked by the Light Blues at the end of February. Prior to his Ibrox stint, the 51-year-old tasted relative success in his homeland, winning three league titles combined while in charge of KRC Genk - Rangers next Europa League opponents - and Club Brugge.

Clement, who also managed French side Monaco, has been touted with a return to the Belgian Pro League in recent months as well turning down offers from China and Egypt.

Anderlecht were one of the clubs understood to be interested in his services. And while he refused to rule out going back to Belgium in the future, Clement insists he could never coach Brugge’s fierce rivals Anderlecht.

Speaking on the De Klokke Podcast (via footnews.be), he said: “Becoming Anderlecht manager will never be an option for me. After working at Club Bruges for sixteen years, I can't see myself going there.

“I can see myself coming back one day, but I don't know in what role. But it's clear that if I have to come back to Belgium one day, that's where I'll go (Club Brugge).”

2003 UEFA Cup Final star reveals bizarre career change decision

Title winning former Celtic star Joos Valgaeren has opened up on his decision to retrain to become a SEWER expert after revealing how his lift since quitting football was lacking purpose.

Valgaraen - who played in the 2003 UEFA Cup Final defeat to Porto and was a huge part of Martin O’Neill successful team of the early 2000s - won three league titles with the Parkhead club.

The former Belgian defender, who retired from playing at the age of 34, also won three Scottish Cups and a League Cup during his spell in Glasgow. Ahead of turning 50 next year, Valgaeren opted to head down a different career path rather than go into coaching and has now spoken about how he became a sewage management expert.

“After I quit football, I studied to get a diploma as a certified land surveyor and I got a job at a company responsible for water purification,” he said. “It was a fantastic job that I did for 11 years, but I recently retrained as a sewer disconnection expert. We visit private individuals or organisations to see how we can improve their sewer systems.”

Valgaeren cherishes his time at Celtic and, in an interview in his homeland, admits he's pleased he returned to a 'normal' life.

He explained: “Going back to study was really hard at first because I hadn't held a textbook in my hands for about 20 years. But those feelings soon disappeared and actually, I'm almost as proud of overcoming that hurdle as I am of my football career.”