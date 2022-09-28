The latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Wednesday.

Rangers and Celtic return to domestic action this weekend with a host of players from either side returning from international duty over the next 48 hours.

The Ibrox club face a tricky test against Hearts at Tynecastle, while the Hoops have a home clash against Motherwell.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs today...

Davis to weigh up international future

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis insists it will be emotional when the time comes for him to retire from international football, but confirmed he won’t be rushed into making any decision.

Steven Davis gives instructions to his side during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Northern Ireland and Switzerland at Windsor Park

The Northern Ireland skipper earned his 140th cap during the 3-1 Nations League defeat to Greece on Tuesday night and is the most-capped British international player of all-time.

The 37-year-old continues to play a leading role for his country but with no fixtures scheduled until Euro 2024 qualifying gets underway next year, Davis faces a difficult decision on whether to extend his international career.

With his Rangers contract set to expire at the end of the current season, Davis said: “I think it’s important to reflect and not to make knee-jerk decisions.

“When that day does come it will be very emotional for me to be honest. Everyone know how much it means to me playing for Northern Ireland.

“I think I need to really feel I can still contribute as much as I want to and that has to be shared amngst everybody.”

Beale tipped to make Ibrox return

Kenny Miller has backed QPR boss Michael Beale to make a sensational return to Ibrox as the club’s next manager.

Beale, who served as a mentor to Steven Gerrard during his time in Glasgow, left the club alongside the Liverpool great last year to join his coaching staff at Aston Villa.

He has enjoyed a positive start to his first managerial role at Loftus Road after replacing Mark Warburton this summer and Miller reckons the 42-year-old possess all the qualities to be a successful Light Blues manager in the future.

When asked if Beale could be Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s successor, Miller said: “It depends on the timing. If it happened soon, that might be too soon for him.

“I think he’ll be a good manager and will manage Rangers one day. For me, seeing him from afar, listening to him speak, he talks great and he’s a really good coach. He knows what he’s doing. He’s made a great start at QPR.”

Ex-Celtic man lands Huddersfield Town job

Former Hoops midfielder Mark Fotheringham has been appointed head coach of Huddersfield Town on a contract until June 2025.

The 38-year-old replaces Danny Schofield at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Terriers sitting in 23rd place in the English Championship.

Fortheringham most recently served as assistant manager to Felix Magath at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga as they secure survival last season.

He was previously in the running to take the reins at Vfl Bochum but will now embark on a management career back in the UK after a brief coaching stint with Cowdenbeath in 2017.

Fotheringham has built up an impressive reputation in Germany after successful spells at FC Ingolstadt and Karlsruhe SC.

Huddersfield head of football Leigh Bromby said: “Mark has worked at some top clubs with some of the best coaches around. His most recent spell came last season at a big city side in Hertha Berlin under a manager who has been right at the top of the game for many successful years.

“Before that, he worked under Michael Henke - a man who has won the Champions League twice as a coach. That adds to his other experience across the UK and Europe that he’s accumulated as a coach and a player since the age of 16.”

Former loanee seals shock Middle East transfer

Former Celtic defender Jason Denayer has clinched a surprise move to United Arab Emirates Pro League side Shabab Al-Ahli.

Celtic manager Ronny Deila welcomes new signing Jason Denayer. Picture: SNS

The Belgium international has signed a one-year-deal with the Middle Eastern club after leaving Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in August.

The ex-Hoops loanee helped Ronny Deila’s side to a league and cup double during his season-long stint in 2014/15 from Manchester City and won PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year while representing the Scottish champions.