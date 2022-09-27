Celtic transfer hope outlined and ex-Rangers striker ‘under pressure’

The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Tuesday

Celtic and Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend.

The Hoops have a home clash against Motherwell.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, on the other hand, face an away trip to Hearts.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Celtic’s transfer hope

Celtic apparently believe that Liel Abada will be worth big money by next year.

The winger scored 15 goals last term and has already managed six so far this season.

According to a report by Football Insider, his side are ‘confident’ he will be priced at over £15million over the course of the next 12 months.

Ex-Hoops man closing in on new job

Former Hoops player Mark Fotheringham is reportedly closing in on the Huddersfield Town job.

He is currently the assistant boss of Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

The Daily Mail report he is ‘close’ to becoming Danny Schofield’s successor at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Rangers man reveals Premier League dream

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has admitted he would love to play in the Premier League.

The former Arsenal man has been a hit since making the move to Scotland.

Speaking to Finnish news outlet HS (via Glasgow Evening Times), he has said:

“I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. And perhaps not just playing in the English Premier League, but in the Top Five leagues in general. They all interest me. Let’s see what happens.

“My time at Rangers has been good. The club has been good to me. I’ve been there for almost four years. Who knows what the future will bring. Maybe we just have to wait and see what happens.”

Former striker under pressure

Former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze is feeling the heat as manager of Hull City.

The Tigers have lost their last four games in the Championship.