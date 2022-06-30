Head Coach Eileen Gleeson reckons both players will add further quality to the squad ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City have completed a double signing swoop as Chloe Warrington and Dilan Bora became the club’s latest summer recruits.

Full-back Warrington joins the 15-time SWPL champions having progressed through the Celtic academy into their first-team.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old featured for the Hoops in the UEFA Women’s Champions League last season and was part of Fran Alonso’s side that picked up a League Cup winners’ medal after beating City at Firhill back in December.

Former Celtic star Chloe Warrington has joined Glasgow City

Warrington also lifted the Scottish Cup during her time at Parkhead and has represented Scotland at various youth levels, starting from the Under-15s all the way to Under-19s.

Commenting on her move to Petershill Park, she said: “I’m excited to be part of Glasgow City, I know how much of a successful club this is and look forward being part of their future successes.

“It’s an honour to be here, I feel like it’s the right time for me to continue my development at a great club!”

Midfielder Bora is a Turkish youth international who joins the club from top-flight side Fenerbahce having made 87 appearances.

The 20-year-old admitted: “I am very happy to be a part of this team for the new season. I’m sure we will achieve great things together, I can’t wait to get on the field wearing a Glasgow City jersey.”

Turkish youth international Dilan Bora will join up with Glasgow City ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Head Coach Eileen Gleeson is adamant both players will add signifcant quality to the squad next season.

She stated: “I’m delighted to welcome Chloe and Dilan to Glasgow City.

“As a home-grown player Chloe has valuable experience of Scottish football which is of great benefit.

“As a person and player she is determined and diligent, important characteristics to us at Glasgow City. I have no doubt that Chloe will enhance our team and look forward to working with her.

“Dilan is a young player with huge potential. At a young age, she already has both professional and national team playing experience.

“Dilan is an exciting player with an excellent work ethos. I am looking forward to working with Dilan and have no doubt the fans will enjoy watching her throughout the season”

The 20-year-old midfielder joins from Fenerbahce

Meanwhile, City will kick off their Scottish Women’s Premier League campaign against Spartans at Tinto Park on Sunday, August 7.

Eileen Gleeson’s side will bid to reclaim the title after finishing seven points behind champions Rangers last season.

A revamped league structure will be in place, with a 12-time division replacing the previous ten-team structure under the management of the Scottish Professional Football League.