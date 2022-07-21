The former Monterry star will depart her homeland for the first time in her career.

Glasgow City head coach Eileen Gleeson has secured the signing of her “key target” as Mexican striker Desirée Monsiváis checks in to Petershill.

The prolific forward joins the 15-time SWPL champions from Monterrey having played in her homeland since the formation of the Liga MX Femenil in 2017.

The former Mexican international scored 119 goals in 166 games for Monterrey and was the first player in league history to hit 100 goals in the division when she reached the landmark last year.

Glasgow City sign Monterrey legend and Mexican striker Desirée Monsiváis (Credit: Glasgow City FC)

Monsiváis, who becomes the club’s seventh signing of the summer, was also part of the Monterrey side that won the Liga MX Femenil title in 2019 and 2021.

She will strengthen City’s new-look squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, which begins on August 7 against Spartans.

Speaking after completing her move, she said: “I feel very motivated and happy to take on this amazing opportunity.

“It’s definitely a new challenge with high expectations but I feel ready to live up to it all knowing the club has such great confidence in me and has welcomed me with such ease.

“I’m ready to work alongside my teammates to keep adding silverware to this rich club.”

Eileen Gleeson stated: “I’m delighted that we have succeeded in signing Desirée Monsiváis to Glasgow City. Desirée was a key target for us, so it is with great pleasure that we welcome her to the club.

The Mexican striker joins from Monterrey in her homeland (Credit: Glasgow City FC)

“She is a known goal scorer who I have no doubt will quickly become a Glasgow City fan favourite. She is a driven, ambitious player who will make the team step up a level.

“Signing Desiree, alongside the additional new summer signings which add to the existing quality within the squad signals Glasgow City’s intent to challenge for all silverware this season.”

Monsiváis’ arrival follow Meikayla Moore, Dilan Bora, Chloe Warrington, Abbi Grant, Kinga Kozak and Amy Muir in joining City.