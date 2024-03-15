Glasgow City and Partick Thistle announce joint initiative to grow women's game for Petershill Derby matches
Glasgow City and Partick Thistle have announced a joint initiative to grow the women's game for Petershill Derby matches post-split in the SWPL.
#GrowingTheGame will see season ticket holders of both clubs, along with kids gain free entry for both meetings between the two sides during the split, regardless of the home team.
City will host the first Petershill Park derby meeting on Wednesday, April 17th, with the Jags acting as the home team in the penultimate game of the season on Wednesday, May 15th.
Commenting on the initiative, Glasgow City Commercial Manager and Co-Founder Carol Anne Stewart said: "The top six of the SWPL is one of the most competitive in Europe on the pitch. Off the pitch we are delighted to collaborate with Partick Thistle for our forthcoming matches by allowing both sets of season ticket holders and all youths free entry to both games.
"Hopefully the matches will be competitive and exciting for a bumper crowd, and the collaboration has a positive impact on the growth of our game."
Partick Thistle Women's CEO Caroline Mackie added: "We all want our own clubs to grow but more importantly we have a duty to ensure that the women's game flourishes from grassroots up. We look forward to helping to encourage this alongside Glasgow City with this initiative. We hope to see both sets of fans at Petershill Park cheering on their teams, for what will be two exciting games."
