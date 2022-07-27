Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City sign Irish forward Emily Whelan from Birmingham City

Glasgow City have completed the signing of Irish international Emily Whelan from Women’s Super League club Birmingham City.

The 19-year-old, who becomes Eileen Gleeson’s eighth summer addition, made 16 appearances in the WSL for the Brummies last season after joining in 2021 from Shelbourne.

Whelan - capped by the Republic of Ireland at various youth levels before making her senior international debut in 201 - will join compatriots Clare Shine, Aoife Colvill and Claire Walsh at Petershill.

Irish forward Emily Whelan has joined Glasgow City

The striker shot to prominince in the League of Ireland after being named Under-17 Player of the Year in 2018 and will be reunited with Gleeson, who previously worked with her in the national team setup.

Commenting on her move to the 15-time SPWL champions, Whelan said: “I am delighted to have signed with Glasgow City.

“I’m excited to play alongside amazing players and work with incredible staff. I am really looking forward to this new adventure and I can’t wait to get started.”

Head Coach Gleeson added: ”I’m delighted to welcome Emily to Glasgow City.

“Having worked with her at the Irish National team and watched her develop within the Irish national league, as well as progress to professional football I have no doubt that Emily will make an impact for Glasgow City and provide plenty of excitement for the fans.