The National Stadium is included but Celtic Park, Ibrox and Murrayfield have been left out

Hampden Park has been included on a shortlist of 14 proposed stadiums as part of the UK & Ireland joint bid to host the UEFA European Championships in 2028.

Now under the ownership of the Scottish FA, the national stadium in Glasgow’s Southside is the only Scottish football ground to feature among the Preliminary Bid Dossier submitted earlier today.

After a declaration of interest, a detailed bid document, involving Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, has been submitted in the hope to persuade UEFA to award the hosting rights across the five countries.

Hampden Park stadium is pictured in Glasgow

Viewed as key moment in the campaign process, 14 venues have been put forward that would meet the requirements to host matches but only 10 will be certain of a place on the final list that will be submitted next year.

Hampden Park is currently used for national team games and major domestic fixtures. It was also named as one of the venues for Euro 2020 when matches were played across Europe instead of within one country. The stadium played host to three group stages games and one knock-out match as Scotland returned to a major finals following a 23-year absence.

A statement issued by the SFA read: “The bid sets out our clear and compelling vision for UEFA EURO 2028: ‘Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future.’ Key to this vision is a commitment to diversity, social purpose and innovation in delivering an outstanding UEFA EURO 2028 that will create unforgettable memories in sold-out, iconic stadia in famous football cities known throughout the world.

“We are delighted that Government Partners of the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and officials in Northern Ireland, support this bid. Together, we believe we can deliver a world-class tournament, and that hosting UEFA EURO 2028 will achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, helping to drive economic growth in local communities.

“Working with UEFA, our plan is to host a tournament that will be a catalyst for transformational grassroots football development – _with a promise to share legacy initiatives with European National Associations to accelerate growth across the continent.

“The UK and Ireland’s track record of hosting successful major sporting events over many decades means we have the expertise and experience to take this world-class tournament to new heights.

“Our compact plan and pioneering, multi-partner collaboration can usher in a new era for the EURO. Through the latest digital and marketing innovations, we will help UEFA and its partners engage new audiences and the world’s youth to extend the impact and reach of the tournament further than ever before.

Hampden Park is among 14 venues shortlisted to host Euro 2028 matches if the UK & Ireland bid is successful. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“Our stadia concept includes a proposed shortlist of 14 venues in famous sporting cities known throughout the world, including destinations that are home to clubs with great European football history and heritage. The plan ensures that all our proposed cities and stadia are connected by direct, quick and sustainable travel links and accommodation that will provide an unrivalled experience for teams and fans.”

The proposed shortlisted cities and stadia are:

1- Birmingham, Villa Park

2- Liverpool, Everton Stadium

3- London, London Stadium

4- London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

5- London, Wembley Stadium

6- Manchester, City of Manchester Stadium

7- Newcastle, St James’ Park

8 - Sunderland, Stadium of Light

9 - Trafford, Old Trafford

10 - Dublin, Dublin Arena

11 - Dublin, Croke Park

12 - Belfast, Casement Park Stadium

13 - Glasgow, Hampden Park