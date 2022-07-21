History-making Mexican striker joins Glasgow City

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Mexican international becomes Eileen Gleeson’s seventh signing of the summer.

The prolific striker joins the Springburn club from Monterrey having played in her homeland since the formation of Liga MX Femenil in 2017.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monsiváis scored 119 goals in 166 games for Monterrey and was the first player in league history to hit 100 goals in Liga MX Femenil when she netted her century last year.

Desirée Monsiváis arrives at Glasgow City having been the first player to score a century in Liga MX Femenil

She was also part of the Monterrey side that won the Liga MX Femenil League titles in 2019 and 2021.

The signing of the exciting attacker is set to bolster Glasgow City’s squad for the new-look Scottish Women's Premier League season.

The campaign gets underway on Sunday, August 7, as Spartans are the visitors to Petershill Park, and the first away game is a trip to Motherwell the following Sunday (August 14).

Monsiváis said: “I feel very motivated and happy to take on this amazing opportunity.

"It’s definitely a new challenge with high expectations, but I feel ready to live up to it all knowing the club has such great confidence in me and has welcomed me with such ease.

"I’m ready to work alongside my teammates to keep adding silverware to this rich club.”

Her new manager, Gleeson, added : “I’m delighted that we have succeeded in bringing Desirée Monsiváis to Glasgow City FC.

"Desirée was a key target for us, so it is with great pleasure that we welcome her to the club.

"She is a known goal scorer who I have no doubt will quickly become a Glasgow City fan favourite

" She is a driven, ambitious player who will make the team step up a level.

"Signing Desiree, alongside the additional new summer signings which add to the existing quality within the squad signals Glasgow City’s intent to challenge for all silverware this season.”

Glasgow City fans can see Monsiváis in action with more big games than ever before at Petershill Park.

Season tickets are on sale from the online club shop by visiting https://glasgowcityfc.co.uk/shop.