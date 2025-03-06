Celtic, Rangers and the rest of Scottish Premiership have had to deal with Video Assistant Referees for two and a half years and enough is enough.

This almost certainly will not be the first article you have seen criticising VAR and the impact it has had on the experience of football supporters across Scotland.

However, many detractors of the technology have either been sceptical or downright against having it since it was first brought to Scotland back in October 2022. This particular article may or may not be the first time you hear it from someone who has largely been a supporter of its use over the past few seasons but is now willing to admit that enough is enough and it’s time for us to follow suit of Sweden’s Allsvenskan and become the next top flight European league to scrap the technology.

Ultimately, VAR has been one massive swing and a miss in Scottish football but my personal opinion was that it could still be a force for good if certain improvements were made to the way it was used. Even if those improvements were made it really doesn’t feel like it would get to the heart of the issue which is that the VAR officials, just like the person in the middle with the whistle, are human beings and they still get decisions wrong.

VAR should follow how Rugby utilise the TMO - this would improve fan experience

One of the biggest arguments I would hang my pro-VAR hat on was that things could be so much better if it closer represented how the TMO (Television Match Official) was utilised in rugby union. My first experience of VAR inside a stadium was at Livingston and I remember how frustrating it was being left completely in the dark with nothing more than a tannoy announcement saying they were checking for a penalty.

What was the penalty for? Who was the penalty for? The match had gone end to end and there had been attacks in both boxes at that point. If you were watching on the TV then you’d have a much fuller picture but if you’re inside the ground then you’re in the dark.

If you have attend a rugby match then then you’ll know TMO reviews are shown back to the live crowd in the stadium on the screens and the referee’s decision is now being broadcast across the stadium after the review. Full transparency seems an obvious solution to one of VAR’s biggest problems and it is perplexing to me that this was dismissed so early and so easily into its introduction as not being viable.

That being said, over the past 12 months I’ve found myself questioning if even this would be enough to redeem VAR. I’ve always said that rugby’s TMO isn’t perfect but it’s still a much better use of video technology than VAR. Now I’m not so sure.

VAR and TMO officials aren’t meant to be concerned with how it impacts the supporters experience of the match. The point of it is to make sure that referees arrive at correct, potentially match deciding, decisions so that there can be no debate in the aftermath that the better team won rather than a mistake from the official defining the result.

If this happens then the technology has achieved the purposes it was intended for but across both sports that is just not happening. In the 2024 Six Nations we saw Scotland denied a match winning try against France where the ball was clearly grounded and the TMO failed in their duties just like they did at Twickenham last month when an England try was awarded against Scotland despite being visibly held up on the line.

As for football? Examples of VAR either failing to intervene on match defining incidents or intervening and still not coming to the seemingly correct decision are probably too many to count. I don’t want to list specific examples for fear of being labeled bias to certain clubs but I’m sure anyone reading will be able to think of more than one time there club has been on the wrong end of such a scenario.

The VAR Review is commendable but ultimately just highlights the greater issue

Fair play to Scottish football’s authorities for the introduction of the VAR Review show to try and address the issues around transparency. However, all this is really doing is showing exactly why we need to be having a serious discussion with clubs and, more importantly, supporters about if we even still want this technology to be part of our game.

It comes down to this, if VAR isn’t getting every decision (or at least 98-99% across a season) correct then why do we actually need it? If VAR errors can still define matches then why is this any better than the old way where the referee held the can for the mistake?

It’s worth pointing out that specifically with offside decisions the track record is much better than that of penalties and red cards but is it really worth it? In my opinion no. Even if the whole process was more transparent it wouldn’t matter, if they aren’t getting everything right then it’s just an extra step in a flawed process.

Of course, you can argue that having VAR means that, even if every single decision isn’t correct, over the course of a season a large percentage more will be right than if left entirely to the referee. This is where we find the argument now, is getting a higher percentage but not all decisions correct worth it at the cost of the continual frustration of supporters? I doubt you’ll find many people left who say yes.