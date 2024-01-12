Palmerstown FC jokingly admitted to signing the former Rangers striker before confirming he had failed his medical

An Irish Sunday league team have become a social media hit overnight after jokingly admitting to signing former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos - leaving Celtic fans all saying the same thing.

Palmerstown FC announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they had 'reached an agreement' to sign the Colombian frontman, who is expected to terminate his contract with Brazilian outfit Santos FC imminently just six months after leaving Glasgow at the end of his Gers contract.

The 27-year-old frontman has been left in footballing limbo after Pele's historic old club were relegated from the top-flight for the first time in their 111-year history. Morelos failed to score and has played just 76 minutes of competitive action since joining the South American club in August.

He became Santos' top earner at a reported £40,000-per-week - which was later dropped to £20,000 after the player agreed to an incredible pay cut - and was under contract until 2025.

But reports in Brazil have suggested the club would need to pay around £2.3million to cancel his contract and get him off their wage bill. A clause in the player's contract could allow him to depart for nothing - although there hasn't been any offers for the one-time Ibrox star according to Morelos' agent Martin Camono.

He admitted: "We want to be clear we have had no discussions about wage reductions with Alfredo. Santos are obviously going through a difficult time and we want to help anyway we can. At the moment, there are no proposals for Alfredo from clubs, but we are looking at different markets to see what would suit Alfredo best. There are many possibilities in the football world and we are working to come up with a solution here."

That led Palmerstown to seize their big opportunity, with the club announcing they had snapped up Morelos. An initial statement read: "𝑴𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒂 𝑺𝒘𝒂𝒏. We've reached an agreement to sign @SantosFC forward, Alfredo Morelos, subject to medical! He will join us on loan until the end of the season! #WelcomeAlfredo"

That was quickly followed by a TikTok video shared of an overweight lookalike posing in a changing room mirror, captioned: "Introducing our new number 20 ALFREDO MORELOS!!"

A billboard with Morelos' face plastered over it was then shared hours later, with the caption: "Palmerstown is getting ready to unveil its new signing" accompanied by the writing hand emoji and the Colombian flag.

40 minutes later, Palmerstown then issued a 'club update' which confirmed: "Alfredo Morelos has failed a medical at Palmerstown, the player will return to Brazil immediately for treatment with @SantosFC"

The posts had Celtic fans in stitches on social media, with one person commenting: "Any truth in the rumour you were unable to get a scale that would take his weight" while a second wrote: "this is brilliant" and a third stated: "This admin is one of the best around."

Morelos scored an impressive 124 goals in all competitions during his six-year spell at Rangers. He is understood to have re-joined Santos for pre-season training and is thought to be fully fit for when their first season in the second tier resumes.