Rangers and Celtic stars are the subject of interest from two English clubs

Scottish heavyweights Rangers and Celtic are set to face a huge battle to keep hold of some of their prized assets as English clubs begin to show interest in the January transfer window.

The two Glasgow giants are both fighting it out for silverware this season and neither will want to lose a key member of their team ahead of a challenging second half of the season.

Rangers are looking to offer left back Borna Barisic a new contract to fend off any potential suitors. The 31-year-old is currently in the last year of his contract at Ibrox meaning he could leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Barisic’s contract situation only amplifies the uncertainty surrounding Rangers’ left back situation. Fellow left back Ridvan Yilmaz is another player linked with a move away and earlier reports this week claimed that Galatasaray are lining up a £5m bid.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is particularly keen to retain the services of Barisic - who has played for the club for six seasons. The Croatian has played in 135 Premiership games and was a member of the team which last lifted the title during Steven Gerrard’s reign as manager.

Football Scotland explains that Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United are admirers of Barisic. The Yorkshire side currently have Sam Bryam and Junior Firpo as their main options at left back following the decision to terminate Tottenham defender Djed Spence’s season long loan.

Ange Postecoglou could haunt former club with a move for talented Celtic star

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou remains a fan favourite with Hoops fans despite his departure to Tottenham in the summer.

Postecoglou lifted an incredible five trophies during his two seasons at Celtic Park and instantly dethroned a Rangers team which had won the title with a gap of 25 points before the Aussies arrival. During his time at Celtic, Postecoglou built up a number of close connections with his playing staff and he is keen to strengthen his Spurs team with a move for one of his former players, according to reports from HITC.

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller told Clyde 1 that the Tottenham boss is possibly looking to sign one of the Japanese players from Parkhead during the January transfer window. If that’s the case, then he thinks it’s ‘more likely’ to be the ‘all-action’ midfielder Reo Hatate.

The 26-year-old thrived in the J-League before he was snapped up by Ange Postecoglou at Celtic where he went on to become a key player for the team. In the summer, there was talk of the Japan international possibly leaving, but instead, he signed a new contract until 2028.

Hatate, who is currently representing Japan in the Asia Cup, was a vital part of Postecoglou’s team - playing 39 times in the league during his first two seasons and scoring 10 goals. However, his performances have waned since Brenand Rodgers’ arrival and due to a mixture of form and injuries he has been limited to just seven league appearances this term.

Miller questioned whether Hatate could thrive in the Premier League and expressed his concern about the player’s drop in form.