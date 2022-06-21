Jags For Good initiative to host festival of football and solidarity in Maryhill

Entry is FREE for all spectators with games kicking off at 11.30am at Garscube Sports Complex.

Maryhill will place host to a festival of football and solidarity this Saturday, as players representing communities from across Glasgow and beyond come together to compete for the ‘Copa Del Jags’ trophy.

The tournament is being organised by Jags For Good, an independent and fan-led group that mobilises Partick Thistle supporters for social justice causes in Maryhill and across Glasgow.

Since being launched in April, the group have raised almost £8,000 to buy Partick Thistle season tickets for local charities in Glasgow and organised foodbank donations drives at the club’s home matches.

Now, they have brought together six teams to compete in the inaugural 7-a-side ‘Copa Del Jags’ tournament, which will take place at Garscube Sports Complex, with the University of Glasgow - who own the venue - offering it free of charge.

Alongside the football games, there will be a foodbank donation drive held to support the work of Glasgow North West Foodbank as well as a range of other stalls.

Entry is FREE for all spectators – Thistle fans and non-Thistle fans alike – with games kicking off at 11.30am and the final taking place at 3pm.

On Wednesday 22, as part of the run-up to the tournament, Partick Thistle captain Ross Docherty will be delivering a training session to players who are participating in Saturday’s tournament at Petershill Park.

Partick Thistle's Ross Docherty (centre) celebrates his late equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Neil Cowan from Jags For Good, said: “The aim of the tournament is to bring together folk to show solidarity through football.

“There will be players there from a whole host of different communities, as well as a strong contingent of Jags fans, and it’s looking set to be a fantastic day.

“We’re encouraging people to come along to watch the games and to show their support.