Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers are both in action this weekend as the Scottish Cup quarter-finals get underway. Philippe Clements’ side beat Dundee 3-0 at Ibrox on Saturday thanks to a brace from Cyriel Dressers and James Tavernier’s penalty, while the Hoops host Falkirk this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will look to build on their excellent 5-1 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava by booking their place in the final-four. Rangers, meanwhile, will be desperate to build momentum having already fallen behind the league leaders. With all that in mind, Glasgow World has rounded up some of the latest stories from both sides of the city.

Forrest future

James Forrest admits he is ready to extend his stay at Celtic after seeing Rodgers build one of the best squads he’s seen at Parkhead. The 33-year-old is into the final 12 months of his current contract but already looks to be eyeing a new deal.

“He’s always talked about quality over quantity and he’s definitely got that now,” Forrest told The Daily Record. “You can see the players he’s signed have already made an impact. That’s great for the players who were already here. It’s good when players come in and really freshen it up. That’s what’s happened so far.

“For myself, the end of last season was really good, I really enjoyed my football. And I’ve enjoyed the start of this one as well. Obviously I’m getting older but I feel I’ve still got a part to play and I love it here. Being at Celtic, such a massive club - I’ve been here my whole career. I’d love to stay on and that will maybe come into the discussion at some point.”

‘Unpopular’ Rangers chief

Interim Rangers chairman John Gilligan will not shy away from tough decisions at Ibrox, having taken over from John Bennett who was forced to stand down due to health reasons. Gilligan addressed supporters directly in his programme notes ahead of Saturday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Dundee.

“My role as interim chairman is to ensure our executive team is fully supported and to provide that vital link between them and the board,” Gilligan wrote. “What this club needs now is stability and while the process for appointing a new CEO and a permanent chairman will continue in the background, this will be one of my key aims.

“There is no getting away from the fact I am a fan first and foremost, but being interim chairman will demand so much more from me than just that. I'm absolutely ready to put the long-term interests of the club first and if that means making decisions that may be unpopular, I will do just that.”