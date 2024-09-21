He was on Rangers TV commentary duties previously | Getty Images

Rangers moved to get him during the Covid season they pipped Celtic to the league title.

Commentator Clive Tyldesley has revealed the messages he got from Rangers fans over his talk of Celtic during clashes involving the Ibrox club.

The famous broadcaster was called in by Rangers TV to provide the voice for matches during the Covid-19 season in 20/21 that was behind closed doors. It went on to be a famous campaign for those in blue as they lifted the Premiership trophy and ended Celtic pursuits of 10-in-a-row.

Tyldesley had mentioned Celtic in early broadcasts, which resulted in fan messages, with an alternate name for the Hoops. He told Four-Four-Two: "Rangers really wanted me – they’d done a deal to provide free coverage of all of their home games for their season ticket holders until they could go back into the stadium.

"I was fortunate that Rangers won every game I commentated on, I think! They went through the season unbeaten and my voice became associated with a very famous Rangers season. I would see Steven Gerrard at 1.30pm, both in our masks, me keeping 10 yards away, asking for information, and him whispering in his Scouse accent.

"I couldn’t hear him properly through the mask. I would go back and say, 'I think he said James Tavernier’s playing at centre-back – I’m not sure?!'

"It became a wonderful 18-month adventure... although I learned that I didn’t know Glasgow football quite as well as I thought. In a commentary I try to find a different way of saying the same thing, and I was talking about a Celtic match that was happening at the same time as Rangers were playing.

"I had given the score as Celtic this, Celtic that, and I happened to say, 'The Hoops have now gone three up'. I got so much mail from Rangers fans, all quite sympathetic, but there was an element of warning… One guy said, 'They are either Celtic, or they are ‘them’.' So from that point on, Celtic were Celtic – don’t call them something that sounds affectionate!"