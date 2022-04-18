Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have plenty of ground to make up domestically if they are to retain their top-flight crown

Rangers captain James Tavernier celebrates at full-time after the 2-1 win over Celtic at Hampden. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Kris Boyd isn’t convinced Rangers’ Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Celtic at Hampden will have an effect on the Premiership title race over the remaining weeks of the season.

The top-flight has now split into two sections, with the Hoops currently boasting a six-point lead at the top of the table with just five games left to play.

The Glasgow giants will clash once again in less than a fortnight at Parkhead and a rejuvenated Rangers will remain confident they can close the gap on the back of their Hampden heroics.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou on the Hampden touchline during the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men came from behind to knock out their biggest rivals 2-1 on Sunday to set up a Scottish Cup final meeting with Hearts next month.

Asked if he felt the result will shake up the Premiership title race, Boyd told Sky Sports News: “No I don’t. I am not buying into it.

“A lot of people were saying because Rangers beat Celtic that it would have an impact in the league.

“I think Rangers’ troubles in the league started just after Christmas time during the festive period.

“A lot of credit has to go to Celtic for the way they have turned that around. They didn’t start the season very well but they’ve been able to find their way.

“A lot of credit needs to go to the manager. He did have his troubles at the start bringing players in and getting people to buy into exactly the way he wanted to play.

“Since he has been able to bring in his own players and allowed Celtic to go and perform the way they have been excellent in the league, there is no getting away from it.

“They are six points clear and you could argue it is seven if it ends up level on points because of that extra goal difference.

Kris Boyd is in the Sky Sports studio for the lunchtime kick-off. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“But no, I don’t think Rangers will get back into it in the league. I think it is a big ask.

“When we speak about this week; overturning that deficit in Europe and a semi-final that stopped Celtic the opportunity to get a Treble, because over the last number of years at Hampden they have been unstoppable.

“But Rangers found a way. Especaily in the last two games because there were those rumblings where you would have said that the way the league campaign has gone and you lose the first-leg game to Braga.