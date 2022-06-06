Lanark United exclusive: 16 signed for next season and work expected to start on new Moor Park stand

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lanark United captain Cammy Lawson signs his new contract (Pic courtesy of Lanark United)

The players staying include long serving skipper Cammy Lawson, a stalwart at centre half, and central midfielder Jordan Fraser.

United co-boss Simon Eeles told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette: "Cammy is probably one of those players that don’t come around that often.

"He’s Lanark through and through, he’s been there a long time even though he’s a young man himself.

"To be fair he’s got himself a lot fitter than he was when we first came in and he’s led by example.

"He was definitely one we wanted to keep and excellent news that he’s re-signed.

"Jordan has done really well for us. I think there is a lot more to come from him.

"It’s another good signing for us.

“All the boys we wanted to keep for next season have agreed terms.

"And we have agreed terms with a few other players but obviously we can’t announce them until they come out of contract elsewhere and the paperwork’s done.

"All in we should be sitting with about 15 or 16 players and another couple we’re speaking to. So we’re ok at this stage of the season, I’m quite happy.”

Although planning and warrant applications are awaiting approval, work on the new stand – being undertaken by Bell Building Projects – is expected to start by early July when foundations are due to be laid.

Eeles added: “It's absolutely fantastic, a weight off everybody’s shoulders.

"George Reid (United president) has worked really hard to get this over the line.

"He’s put in lots of hours down at the park and there was a lot of paperwork involved with insurance companies to get things sorted.

"To get to this stage before the start of the season is great.

"I think once the foundations are in place the stand will go up quite quickly.

"We are hoping it will be ready for the start of the season so hopefully it will go smoothly.