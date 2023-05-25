Celtic tasted a third league defeat of the season after losing 4-2 against Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday, while Rangers conceded a last-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Hearts at Ibrox.

Meanwhile, transfer news stories are continuing to make the headlines. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Thursday, May 25:

Ex-Celtic boss appointed Club Brugge manager

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila has been appointed as the new manager of Club Brugge after leaving his position at Belgian rivals Standard Liege.

The Norwegian, who takes over the role from interim boss Rik De Mil, will take charge at the beginning of next season after both clubs agreed a compensation deal to allow the 47-year-old to make the move.

Runners-up Brugge finished ahead of Standard Liege on goal difference in the Jupiler Pro League this season and Deila will have ex-Hoops flop Efrain Juarez alongside him in the dugout as part of his backroom staff, a club statement confirmed.

Deila moved to Parkhead in 2014 after a successful six-year spell at Strongodset in his homeland. He went on to lift three trophies before stepping down at the end of the 2015/16 season. A move to Valerenga followed in 2017 where he stayed until landing the Head Coach role at MLS club New York City in 2020.

Defensive duo Jack Hendry and Dedryck Boyata also form part of the old Celtic contingent at the club, with ex-Rangers transfer target Andreas Skov Olsen and former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet also on the books.

Malmo star in Filip Helander transfer ‘plea’

Pontus Jansson has pleaded with crocked Rangers defender Filip Helander to return to full fitness and join him at Swedish giants Malmo next season.

The Brentford captain, who has agreed to sign for the Allsvenskan club at the end of the season, admits he would love close friend Helander to make the move back to his homeland this summer if he can prove his fitness after 13 months on the sidelines.

The departing Gers centre-back will bring his injury-plagued four-year spell at Ibrox to an end when his contract expires in the coming weeks and his first club Malmo confirmed they had already opened talks to try and persuade the 30-year-old to rejoin them a full 12 years after leaving the club.

Sporting director Daniel Andersson told Scandinavian outlet Fotbollskanalen in March: “We have had little contact during these years, but we’ll see how the situation is. He is still quite young. Like I said, we’ll see. We keep in touch with all interesting old Malmo players.”

Jansson hopes a deal can be completed for Helander to return, admitting: “We’ll see what happens with Filip. He has had two tough years with injuries at Rangers. It’s more important to me that he comes back fully fit.