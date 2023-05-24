Celtic face Hibernian at Easter Road tonight in their penultimate Scottish Premiership match of the season, while second-placed Rangers welcome Europe-chasing Hearts to Ibrox.

Meanwhile, transfer news stories are continuing to make the headlines. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Wednesday, May 23:

Forgotten striker ‘set’ for Parkhead return

Albian Ajeti looks certain to return to Celtic after suffering yet another injury on loan at Sturm Graz, which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Ajeti looks likely to depart

The former West Ham striker moved on a season-long loan to the Austrian outfit on the final day of the summer transfer window last year, with the club retaining an option-to-buy clause on a long-term deal.

Ajeti, who cost the Hoops £5million in the 2020 and is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s future plans, has headed back to his homeland of Switzerland to receive treatment for a calf injury and won’t play again for the Austrian Bundesliga runners-up again in their two remaining league games.

Sturm Graz have a week to decide on whether to make their loan for the Swiss international permanent but Ajeti has scored just one goal domestically since October with a final decision on his future yet to be decided.

Rangers winger set for move to EFL Championship side

Scott Wright is reportedly on the brink of joining Preston North End on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee after being deemed surplus to requirements.

The Ibrox club announced their released list of players yesterday but more exits are expected to follow over the coming weeks as Michael Beale continues to re-shape his squad ahead of next season.

Ex-Aberdeen winger Wright, who is under contract until 2025, has yet to start a match under the Englishman and is believed to no longer be part of Beale’s long-term plans.

Townend Talk state a move for the 25-year-old is a ‘done deal’ after Wright visited the English Championship side training ground in Euxton earlier this week, bringing an end to his three-year stay in Govan.

It follows news that youngster Arron Lyall has signed a one-year contract extension. The 19-year-old B-team striker has impressed in the Lowland League this season and has been rewarded with another chance to continue his development within the club’s academy.