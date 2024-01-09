Man Utd 'closing in' on signing of Glasgow based stopper after 'fending off' Arsenal and Chelsea
The teenage goalkeeper has been earning his stripes with Championship side Queens Park.
A Glasgow based goalkeeper could be set to complete a dream move to English Premier League giants Manchester United this month.
According to various reports, Queens Park stopper Callan McKenna is 'closing in' on a move to Old Trafford. The 17-year old from Rutherglen has been first choice stopper for the Spiders despite his young age and has represented the Scotland national team at under 17 and under 18 level.
The Red Devils are said to be in advanced talks to complete the signing which will net the Championship club a six figure sum with multiple add-ons that could increase the fee further. United also weren't the only elite level club who were reportedly keen on a move for McKenna and are said to be had to 'fend off' interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.
The stopper, who previously spent time in Hibs' youth academy but has been with Queens Park since the age of 12, was linked with a move to Leicester City at one point after being invited to train with the 2016 Premier League champions. However, a move to the Foxes never materialised.
In other news, Queen's Park are apparently close to confirming the appointment of Scottish Cup and Scottish League cup winning former St Johnstone gaffer Callum Davidson as their news manager. The Spiders have been looking for a new head coach since the departure of former Ajax and Anderlecht coach Robin Veldman earlier in December.
Davidson, who has been out of work since the end of his hugely successful spell as St Johnstone manager ended last year, now looks set to make his return to management. The 47-year old will have his work cut out for him though with Queens Park currently second bottom of the Championship, level on points but ahead of bottom club Arbroath on goal difference.