Celtic and Rangers are ramping up their transfer activity ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season, with both sides making adjustments to their respective playing squads.

The Hoops are searching for a new permanent manager following Ange Postecoglou’s departure, while Light Blues boss Michael Beale has already made three new signings. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Thursday, June 8:

Celtic midfielder ‘attracting interest’ from European clubs

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is attracting interest from a host of top clubs in England and the Bundesliga.

Europa League-bound Brighton & Hove Albion are one of a number of suitors considering a swoop for the Englishman, who is under contract until 2026, with the Scottish champions bracing themselves for bids for several of their star performers this summer.

Romano claims a decision on O’Riley’s future will be decided “in the next days/weeks” with the Parkhead club “waiting for concrete proposals.”

The 22-year-old Danish youth international has been tipped to land a big move by his former MK Dons team mate Warren O’Hora. Speaking on the One Up Top podcast, O’Hora described O’Riley as the best player he has played with and his role in delivering a historic domestic treble will earn him a big money transfer.

The Irishman stated: “He deserves it (a big move) and I think he’ll be getting one now. We’ll see. He’s the best player I’ve played with. He was training with us for four months but couldn’t play because we couldn’t sort out a deal with Fulham.

“In training, he wasn’t nothing mad, so we’d not really seen him play. But once he got onto the pitch, he was like a machine. Left-foot, right-foot, everything. That’s why he got the move to Celtic, and he’s playing at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the Champions League, and has won the treble.”

Glen Kamara on Rangers transfer ‘borderline’ claims pundit

Former Rangers star Alan Hutton believes out-of-favour midfielder Glen Kamara is right on the borderline at Ibrox, with a summer exit or possible stay still be to decided.

The Finland international has slipped down the pecking order since Michael Beale’s arrival as manager last year and his name could be added to the list of departures if the club decide to sell the 27-year-old who was previously linked with a host of European sides in January.

Hutton told Football Insider: “He has definitely fallen down the pecking order. This is a player that Michael Beale really likes, esepcially from his previous time as well. I think he has got a lot to offer but he has not been at his best. But you can put that down to the fact that he has not had the minutes he has probably needed to get there.