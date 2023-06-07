City Group coach ‘linked’ to Celtic spotted in Glasgow

As rumours about who could take up the reigns at Celtic continue to circulate, Mumbai City manager Des Buckingham has joined the list of contenders after being spotted at Glasgow Airport.

Mumbai City are part of the City Football Group who have had close links with the Hoops in recent years. The appointment of Ange Postecoglou can be traced back to this relationship, with the Australian being recommended to the club by Peter Lawwell’s son Mark who was Head of CFG Scouting and Recruitment before joining Celtic last summer.

Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca has been heavily linked with the job at Parkhead in recent days after the departure of boss Ange Postecoglou to English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. With rumours circulating that coaches John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan may also being heading to London, Buckingham could potentially be in Glasgow for an interview about a role at Celtic Park.