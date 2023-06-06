Across the city, Ange Postecoglou has left the Hoops to join Tottenham Hotspur. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Tuesday, June 6:

John Kennedy ‘tells’ Celtic he wants to join Tottenham

John Kennedy has reportedly informedCeltic he wants to leave his post as assistant manager to join forces with Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.

Celtic interim boss John Kennedy has laughed off rumours linking him with the Director of Football role

The Parkhead club were eager to retain the 39-year-old’s services as well as first-team coach Gavin Strachan and video analyst Greg Wallace after outgoing boss Postecoglou intimated he was keen to take the three members of his backroom staff with him to the North London club.

According to the Scottish Daily Mail, highly-rated coach Kennedy has told Hoops officials he would like to move on after more than 25 years at the club. The report states Celtic ‘are digging in their heels’ over the situation and are claimed to be ‘reluctant to lose another key member of the management team’.

It now appears increasingly likely Kennedy, 39, will travel down to London and continue to assist the Australian, who signed a four-year contract with the English Premier League club to become their new permanent manager earlier today.

Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca is a leading candidate under consideration to replace Postecoglou, with Brendan Rodgers, Graham Potter, Jesse Marsch and Kjetil Knutsen also firmly in contention.

Rangers target drops ‘major’ transfer hint in social media teaser

Jose Cifuentes has indicated he is close to joining Rangers after posting a farewell message to current MLS side Los Angeles on social media.

The Ecuador international expressed his gratitude to LAFC supporters following their disappointing two-legged 3-1 aggregate defeat to Leon in the Concacaf Champions League, during which the midfielder played the entirety of the first game and was replaced at half-time during the return fixture.

Sharing images of himself in action for Los Angeles on Instagram, Cifuentes sent a heartfelt message to his followers by stating: “Give your best, wish for the best, and always pray to God for better things. Thank you @lafc family and amazing fans, for all the support.”

The 24-year-old’s imminent departure has fuelled speculation about his future with Rangers fans wasting no time in welcoming him to Glasgow in the comments section. The player promptly decided to like all the comments left on his page, providing a major hint that a transfer could be finalised in the coming days.