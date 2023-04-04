The tournament was held at Toryglen Regional Football Centre in Glasgow’s Southside on Sunday.

The first annual Scottish Ladies Football Cup (SLFC) hosted by Oceanic Sports and The Well Foundation was won on Sunday by the team representing Motherwell-based mental health charity, You Are My Sunshine (YAMS).

Their team included retired footballer Rhonda Jones who played as defender for the Scottish National Team, winning 117 caps in her career. She previously played for Rangers and Celtic women’s team, Doncaster Rovers Belles and was captain for Hibernian Ladies.

The SLFC seven-a-side tournament was held at Toryglen Regional Football Centre in Glasgow. YAMS were one of six teams that competed in the cup, defeating Bishopton FC 3-0 in the final.

Other teams in the tournament included Queens Park Strangers, BSC Glasgow Women and Cathkin Blazes. Bailie Roza Salih, Deputy to the Lord Provost of Glasgow was on hand to present the trophy to the winning team.

Oceanic Sports once again partnered with the Well Foundation Community Sports, which is a part of a registered charity The Well Foundation, founded in 2009 and based in Bellshill. Their primary aim is to raise money to install hand pumps, deep bore wells and establish health and sanitation programmes to provide safe, clean drinking water for all.

The tournament was raising awareness for SAMH (Scottish Association of Mental Health) who are also celebrating their 100 year anniversary this year. They work in over 60 communities with adults and young people providing mental heal social care sport, services in primary care, schools and further education, among others.

Oceanic Sports continue to bring communities together through exciting sporting events.