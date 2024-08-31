Motherwell's Moses Ebiye | SNS

Motherwell emerged victorious

Stuart Kettlewell says there's plenty of strength in depth in his Motherwell squad now, as they head into the international break on a winning streak.

Moses Ebiye's last-gasp goal sealed a 2-1 Premiership win away from home against St Johnstone. It's their third win in a row after beating Kilmarnock 1-0 in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 and then following that with a 3-1 success in the league vs Hearts.

Ebiye joined the club last season and has now scored four goals in second half stoppage time or extra-time. Kettlewell - who signed a new rolling contract alongside assistant Stephen Frail pre-match - says Ebiye is showing signs of the striker they thought they were bringing to ML1.

He said: “He's that laid back. Moses got the final touch and that's what we thought we were bringing to the club, someone who sniffs out a chance, sniffs out a goal, and he's done it a few times for us.

“You see the elation from myself, the staff, players and especially the supporters. It's a great way to enjoy your weekend. We stuck with it and believed we could get a winner. You saw that with our changes and I think you could see that with St Johnstone's changes as well, both teams were trying to win the game.

“But it's a brilliant feeling for us and keeps that consistency going. It was a trait we have had for the last 18 months that we score a lot of late goals and we are going to keep that up over the season.”

After two goals from free-kicks last week, it was a duo of efforts off the back of corners that won Motherwell the game this time around. That has Kettlewell thrilled, saying: "We didn't get enough of that last season, plain and simple. We worked tirelessly on it.

“We have had some real good deliveries and that's four set-piece goals in the last two games which is absolutely brilliant. I thought we carved out some not bad opportunities from open play as well. It's just trying to merge it together to make sure we are scoring all across the pitch from different situations.”

Deadline Day 24 hours previous brought Blackburn Rovers forward Jack Vale and Hibs winger Jair Tavares to the club on loan, in a summer where 15 signings where made, not including loans for Andy Halliday and Sam Nicholson being made permanent. Kettlewell explained: "It's been such a long transfer window.

“We started from pretty much day one. When I was away holiday I spent a lot of time trying to strengthen the group and get the best players we possible can. We have been dealt a blow which has deviated the plan if I am brutally honest. But I am really happy with the guys I have got here and there is competition for places, and there will be with players coming back from injury.

“Getting Jair in and getting Jack Vale in is a bit more consistent in that he knows the football club. I thought he did well when coming on and I think Jair will offer that pace and direct running we have seen from Tawanda Maswanhise on the left. It gives us another dimension to our team, more options and I am really pleased to have them."

Motherwell have been hit with a run of injuries but Kettlewell has confirmed striker Zach Robinson’s blow that forced him out the game before-half-time was simply a knock. He added: “I like a bit of clarity as you are either good or you're not.

“I just felt at the time we had Tony on the bench could do the job well which he did. He still needs to gain in his fitness no doubt about that. But from Zach's point of view, it was kind of touch and go whether he could play on so it was my decision more than anything else."