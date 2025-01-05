Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Motherwell boss has reacted to the game against Aberdeen.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell says the sky is the limit for Tawanda Maswanhise after the Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

The Fir Park side came out 2-0 winners over the Dons to consolidate their place in the top six. Ewan Wilson scored his first goal for the club to open the scoring before Tawanda Maswanhise found the winner before half-time.

Prior to Motherwell’s second, Slobodan Rubezic was sent off for Aberdeen after an off the ball incident with Tony Watt had the defender sent off for violent conduct. VAR backed up referee Nick Walsh’s assessment of the situation and Jimmy Thelin’s men played the rest of the game with 10 men.

Speaking after the victory, Kettlewell said he wants to see this version of the attacker in every game after another strong showing. He said: “Tawanda is a breathe of fresh air. We didn’t feel he turned up against Hearts and there’s a frustration when you know he has so much quality.

“I am not pinning that solely on him, just that when you have the creative brain he has, we want to see it at every single opportunity. He’s not played many senior games but is having a good impact. I think he gives you that threat with his pace, clever with his change of direction and how he handles the ball. The sky starts to become the limit if you can rack up numbers with the performances.”

Kettlewell also had praise for Wilson, who scored his first senior goal for the club. He spent part of last season on loan at Beith Juniors in the West of Scotland Football League. Kettlewell said: “I am delighted for him. He has reached every challenge I have set him so far.

“All those learning curves that come for a young player, who might not have thought they’d be in this position, but they have embraced it. I feel he carries real quality in his left foot. We speak to him a lot about getting his shot volume up because he has such control and technique that way. It’s a big goal in the game at that stage.”

There was further positivity at the end of the game, Callum Slattery returning from over a year out and captain Paul McGinn also making his comeback from a lengthy lay-off. Kettlewell added: “I keep saying it, we have a lot of good players trying to find their way to full fitness.

“I don’t say it smugly, I know these guys can be very good players for the football club. I have to touch especially on Callum Slattery who’s been out for that length of time with a significant injury. He’s a lad that has so much quality to bring.