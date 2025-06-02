Motherwell have unveiled their season kit for the 25/26 season - and the club’s latest signing.

Motherwell have packed in a signing and new kit combination as preparations continue for the 25/26 season.

The club have unveiled the arrival of Jordan McGhee, following a lengthy spell at Dundee where he made himself a favourite of the Dark Blues support. He has been revealed in the club’s new home kit which takes inspiration from the jersey Motherwell wore 100 years ago.

Lukas Fadinger has also joined Motherwell, who are still without a manager after the shock exit of Michael Wimmer. The process to find his replacement is underway with players due back in pre season later this month.

On McGhee, the club said: “Defender Jordan McGhee is our latest summer recruit. The former Dundee defender joins the club on a two-year deal, with the club holding the option of a further year. McGhee joined the youth setup at Hearts in 2011 and worked his way through the ranks at the club. In 2013, he made his first-team debut against St Mirren at Tynecastle. Interest in the defender was high, with McGhee receiving offers to move to England; however, he penned a new deal with the Jambos.

“He moved on loan to Middlesbrough in July 2016. After making 74 appearances for Hearts, he moved to Falkirk in the Championship in the summer of 2017. Over the next two seasons, he would accumulate over 70 appearances for the Bairns and would be named club captain.

Following Falkirk’s relegation in 2019, McGhee made the switch to Dundee. In his first season, he was voted Players’ Player of the Year, and at the end of the campaign, he would be named Club Captain for the second time in his career. In six seasons, he reached just shy of 200 appearances for Dundee, and now he joins the club for the 2025/26 season.”

Motherwell’s new kit for 25/26 season

Talking the thinking behind their kit, the club said: “Taking inspiration from our kit 100 years ago, our new shirt features vertical stripes. These subtle claret pinstripes go vertically on the front of the top only. Our famous claret band returns in the middle of the top, displaying our main front-of-shirt sponsor G4 Claims.

“In other key details, the top is a buttoned collar, with white, claret and amber all present on collar and cuffs. The shorts have similar detail present, with claret remaining the predominant colour. This year’s socks are mostly amber, with MFC displayed in new claret font on the back. The top of socks display similar details to that of the the collar and cuffs for consistency.