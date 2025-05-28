The players leaving and staying at Motherwell now the Premiership season has ended has been revealed.

Motherwell have confirmed their retained list at the conclusion of the 24/25 season.

Amid managerial uncertainty at the club, it’s been confirmed that Shane Blaney, Ross Callachan and Mark Ferrie are moving on from ML1 at the expiry of their contracts. Manager Michael Wimmer’s exit has resulted in the futures of other out of contract stars like Moses Ebiye, Davor Zdravkovski, Dom Thompson, Harry Paton, Steve Seddon and Dan Casey being left undetermined for now amid continuing dialogue.

Youngsters Max Ross, Brannan McDermott, Zack Flatman, Derrin Marshall, Ross Nelson and Zack Tomany are also leaving Motherwell. Loan players in Jack Vale, Ellery Balcombe, Jair Tavares, Luke Armstrong, Tony Watt, Kai Andrews, Marvin Kaleta, Archie Mair, Will Dickson and Luke Plange also make way following the expiry of their terms. The club finished eighth in the Premiership and reached the Premier Sports Cup semi final, losing to Rangers.

Reaction to Motherwell exits.

The club said upon the announcement of the retained list: “Now that our 2024/25 William Hill Premiership season has reached it’s conclusion, we can provide an update on our playing squad. We remain in dialogue with all remaining players, whose personal circumstances are all different. Given the current managerial situation at the club, decisions will be made in the coming weeks with regards to these players.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to players and we are grateful for their efforts at Motherwell. With 21 first-team players contracted for next season, recruitment will continue during the summer months as we look to towards the beginning of pre-season in June. The club wishes to thank each player who is leaving for their service and wishes them the very best in their careers.”

Speaking previously on squad size, Wimmer said prior to his return to Germany: “I don't want to say how big is the squad or how many players, but this squad is too big and we have to reduce it. But I think the work behind the scenes is very good at the moment and we are making a decision.

“I think it was a very tough time for me as a manager to come in, to have this big squad with 34 players I think, and also the connection between fans. Not to have much information about the league. You watched the league on TV, of course, but to live it in the game on a Saturday, it's another picture. Now for me, it's more clear what we need, what fans expect.”

Motherwell retained list

Players under contract

Aston Oxborough

Calum Ward

Stephen O’Donnell

Liam Gordon

Kofi Balmer

Paul McGinn

Johnny Koutroumbis

Ewan Wilson

Tom Sparrow

Callum Slattery

Andy Halliday

Lennon Miller

Dylan Wells

Lukas Fadinger (Summer signing 2025)

Luca Ross

Zach Robinson

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos

Filip Stuparevic

Sam Nicholson

Tawanda Maswanhise

Loan player returning to parent club

Archie Mair

Ellery Balcombe

Marvin Kaleta

Kai Andrews

Tony Watt

Luke Plange

Will Dickson

Luke Armstrong

Jack Vale

Jair Tavares

Players departing

Shane Blaney

Ross Callachan

Mark Ferrie

Players who have agreed extensions

Olly Whyte

U18s contract extension agreed

Campbell Forrest

Mikey Booth

Scott Williamson

Jack McConnell

Jon-Joe Friel

Jay Gillies

Andrew Arnott

Rocco McColm

Zander McAllister

Nathan Lawson

Harry McLean

Players Departing

Max Ross

Brannan McDermott

Zack Flatman

Derrin Marshall

Ross Nelson

Zack Tomany