Motherwell retained list as three permanent players exit and stars in 'dialogue' amid manager uncertainty
Motherwell have confirmed their retained list at the conclusion of the 24/25 season.
Amid managerial uncertainty at the club, it’s been confirmed that Shane Blaney, Ross Callachan and Mark Ferrie are moving on from ML1 at the expiry of their contracts. Manager Michael Wimmer’s exit has resulted in the futures of other out of contract stars like Moses Ebiye, Davor Zdravkovski, Dom Thompson, Harry Paton, Steve Seddon and Dan Casey being left undetermined for now amid continuing dialogue.
Youngsters Max Ross, Brannan McDermott, Zack Flatman, Derrin Marshall, Ross Nelson and Zack Tomany are also leaving Motherwell. Loan players in Jack Vale, Ellery Balcombe, Jair Tavares, Luke Armstrong, Tony Watt, Kai Andrews, Marvin Kaleta, Archie Mair, Will Dickson and Luke Plange also make way following the expiry of their terms. The club finished eighth in the Premiership and reached the Premier Sports Cup semi final, losing to Rangers.
Reaction to Motherwell exits.
The club said upon the announcement of the retained list: “Now that our 2024/25 William Hill Premiership season has reached it’s conclusion, we can provide an update on our playing squad. We remain in dialogue with all remaining players, whose personal circumstances are all different. Given the current managerial situation at the club, decisions will be made in the coming weeks with regards to these players.
“It’s never easy to say goodbye to players and we are grateful for their efforts at Motherwell. With 21 first-team players contracted for next season, recruitment will continue during the summer months as we look to towards the beginning of pre-season in June. The club wishes to thank each player who is leaving for their service and wishes them the very best in their careers.”
Speaking previously on squad size, Wimmer said prior to his return to Germany: “I don't want to say how big is the squad or how many players, but this squad is too big and we have to reduce it. But I think the work behind the scenes is very good at the moment and we are making a decision.
“I think it was a very tough time for me as a manager to come in, to have this big squad with 34 players I think, and also the connection between fans. Not to have much information about the league. You watched the league on TV, of course, but to live it in the game on a Saturday, it's another picture. Now for me, it's more clear what we need, what fans expect.”
Motherwell retained list
Players under contract
- Aston Oxborough
- Calum Ward
- Stephen O’Donnell
- Liam Gordon
- Kofi Balmer
- Paul McGinn
- Johnny Koutroumbis
- Ewan Wilson
- Tom Sparrow
- Callum Slattery
- Andy Halliday
- Lennon Miller
- Dylan Wells
- Lukas Fadinger (Summer signing 2025)
- Luca Ross
- Zach Robinson
- Apostolos Stamatelopoulos
- Filip Stuparevic
- Sam Nicholson
- Tawanda Maswanhise
Loan player returning to parent club
Archie Mair
Ellery Balcombe
Marvin Kaleta
Kai Andrews
Tony Watt
Luke Plange
Will Dickson
Luke Armstrong
Jack Vale
Jair Tavares
Players departing
Shane Blaney
Ross Callachan
Mark Ferrie
Players who have agreed extensions
Olly Whyte
U18s contract extension agreed
Campbell Forrest
Mikey Booth
Scott Williamson
Jack McConnell
Jon-Joe Friel
Jay Gillies
Andrew Arnott
Rocco McColm
Zander McAllister
Nathan Lawson
Harry McLean
Players Departing
Max Ross
Brannan McDermott
Zack Flatman
Derrin Marshall
Ross Nelson
Zack Tomany
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.