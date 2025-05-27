Motherwell have made their first summer transfer window move

Motherwell have signed Lukas Fadinger on a two-year deal - as Ahmet Koc sticks around at Fir Park.

The 24-year-old midfielder joins following the end of his two year spell with Austrian Bundesliga side Rheindorf Altach. He came through the youth ranks at Sturm Graz, where he made his debut at the age of 17. The club are continuing the hunt for a new manager after Michael Wimmer’s exit at the end of last week as he returned home to Germany amid family issues. He is now in charge at SSV Jahn Regensburg.

Fadinger is the first official summer signing with Jordan McGhee reportedly signed on a pre-contract, having already announced his exit from Dundee. The Motherwell Times understands that Wimmer’s assistant, Ahmet Koc, is still at Fir Park despite the manager’s move back to Germany.

Motherwell reaction to new signing

The midfielder said of his move: “I am so happy to be at this club. We’ve been holding talks for a couple of months now, and to now finally say I’m a Motherwell player makes me very happy. This move excites me, and it’s a big step forward in my career. I’m already looking forward to the start of the new season and meeting all the fans.”

A club statement reads: “Lukas Fadinger has joined the club on a two-year deal. The 24-year-old midfielder joins after a two-year stint with Austrian Bundesliga side Rheindorf Altach, where he made 61 appearances and scored four goals. Fadinger came through the ranks at Sturm Graz, where he made his first-team debut at just 17.

“A prominent feature in the Graz II team, Fadinger was loaned out to SV Lafnitz in the second tier of Austrian football in 2019, where he made 66 appearances across three seasons. He moved to Hartberg in 2022, where he made 30 appearances in the Austrian top-flight in his sole season with the club.”

Motherwell pre season plans

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed plans to return to the Netherlands for pre-season. They will head out to Delden in June for a friendly against FC Twente at the start of July, with a friendly taking place before that against an unconfirmed opponent.

The club said: “We will return to Delden, Netherlands for the third successive pre-season. The squad will travel to the camp on Wednesday 25 June, and will return on Wednesday 2 July. Two friendly matches will take during our stay. We will face Eredivisie side FC Twente once again, following the 2-2 draw last summer. The match will take place on Tuesday 1 July.

“Our other fixture will be against an opponent to be confirmed, on Saturday 28 June. Supporter entry and ticket pricing will be confirmed in due course. Both matches will take place in Beckum.”