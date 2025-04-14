Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Motherwell star has weighed in on what it will take to secure Premiership safety.

Stephen O’Donnell believes one more win should do the trick for Motherwell in their bottom six fixtures and a quest for cemented safety.

The Steelmen missed out on the top six at the weekend but picked up a point in their Fir Park stalemate against Hearts. It leaves them five points above 11th place heading into the final five matches of the season, where they also have a better goal difference than everyone below them.

Post split fixture orders are still to be determined. O’Donnell believes there were positives in the display against Hearts and an additional three points should see them home and dry under boss Michael Wimmer.

Fir Park safety target

He said: “It was important that we didn’t lose the game. Near the end it started to bring a bit more entertainment. I felt we performed well. We calmed Hearts down, their fans turned on them at half time. Hearts showed at Tynecastle last time that they outclassed us in every department. So it was important that we reacted, we competed and we did that. Hopefully we can get the win next time around that will hopefully be enough to be safe.

“I think one more win should be fine, even if it’s not mathematically sure. It’s very tight, everyone is beating everyone. We want to be safe as quickly as we can and then hopefully if we manage to do that we can build towards next season. It’s been stop-start, the manager has come in with new ideas and we need to make sure we address the squad to deliver those ideas.”

With several players out of contract at the end of the season or coming to the end of loan spells, it’s more than safety at stake. O’Donnell added: “We aim to finish seventh and that’s what the target has got to be. Players are playing for their futures - whether players want to move on to better things or fighting for a club.

“That’s the nature of football. There will be motivation from everyone. And there will be boys hoping to get back fit and can have a positive impact on the season as well. Lots to play for, it’s a big squad so hopefully we can see everyone and if we’re good enough for next season. As soon as the manager comes in, it’s an audition so you need to prove you are worth your salary.

“Hopefully personally I can deliver enough. I know I’m in contract but things can change in football. The manager can build something special, something good and everyone should look to be a part of it. I come in and work my hardest every day, hope to play and if I play hope to put in a performance. That’s the mentality we need to have as players. The decisions are go above your head. It’s not our place to have a massive view. But what I know if I’ll be working hard - and I think the team will as well - in the next five games to show that we’re good enough for Motherwell.”