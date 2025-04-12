Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Motherwell boss has reacted to his side’s draw with Hearts in the Premiership

Michael Wimmer hopes his Motherwell side have provided a platform to secure their safety after a draw with Hearts.

The Fir Park side knew beating the Gorgie club was the only way to possibly secure a top half spot in this season’s Premiership, and a spot in the division for definite next term. A 0-0 played out with few chances for either side, and St Mirren beat Ross county 3-2 to ensure the bottom half finish regardless of the result in ML1. It’s a draw that now leaves Motherwell five points in front of Dundee in the relegation play off spot.

Going into the final five matches, Wimmer was encouraged by elements of the game, even with disappointment residing from not making the top six.

Motherwell vs Hearts reaction

Wimmer said: “I have no reason to be disappointed because we could not influence the result between St Mirren and Ross County, so for us it was not possible to achieve top six. Points [in the remaining games] are important, because the table is so tight and results could happen in this league any way – you saw that last week with St Johnstone [beating Celtic].

“This point was important, I felt from the spectators that we should push forward, but in the end it was 3-2 for St Mirren, and it’s better for me to take a point than get caught on the counter-attack and lose the game. With this point we are now four ahead of Ross County and Kilmarnock and not three, so it was an important point.

“In the end, we can say it was in many periods a good performance from us. We have to improve the last third, to create more chances, to get more opportunities, with more punch. What I was happy with was that was my first clean sheet here. We conceded so many goals, I think it was 11 during my time now, so this was good.

“I saw a lot of disappointed players in the dressing room, this I can understand because they had 33 games, and for me it’s only seven. For them, I feel a little bit sorry, that they can’t get reward for their effort.”

Wimmer added on injuries to Kofi Balmer and Andy Halliday in the game: “I don't really know, so I don't want to say something. I think it's a muscle. It seems like a muscle, but I don't know. Also Andy, I have to speak to them, also to the doctor to get better information. “