Here are three things I spotted from watching Michael Wimmer’s first match as Motherwell manager vs Dundee United.

Motherwell lost 1-0 against Dundee United in Michael Wimmer’s first game in charge as manager.

The German has come into the Fir Park club to find a team low on confidence after predecessor Stuart Kettlewell’s resignation. A run of one win in 11 will do that to any team but there was still plenty of scope for a top six push and therefore European football if they could rediscover form.

Against a side they’ve already beaten three times this campaign, Motherwell know how to get it done vs Jim Goodwin’s team. But they looked a little at sea at times in the first 45 but without United causing them too many issues, until a Ryan Strain cross was easily headed in by Sam Dalby.

With the Wrexham loanee’s goal, that gap between the European places and everyone else was starting to widen slightly at the break. There were flashes of what Motherwell were trying to do but they hadn’t really put it together, not totally surprising given Wimmer’s had three training sessions.

Tawanda Maswanhise had the only real chance for Motherwell in the first half and that was a drive from distance. They did improve in the second half and again it was Maswanhise troubling Jack Walton in the United net, but Ellery Balcombe up the other end made some top saves to keep the game alive.

Push as they did, United managed to ride out the pressure applied to leave Motherwell again pondering the taste of defeat. We were at the game at Tannadice. Here are three things we spotted.

Tactical difference

Kettlewell’s system in terms of shape wasn’t totally different from this, Wimmer going three at the back with two up front. But where it did differ was there was a clear emphasis on trying to play the ball on the deck and with purpose, but that’s where things started to fall flat. Plenty of pressing the new coaching team demand was there but that final pass or touch was alluding them. There’s clearly some ideas been taken onboard from work with Wimmer so far but this is going to take time to bring together.

Koutroumbis surprise

He’s had limited minutes since coming into the club so it was a shock to see Koutroumbis flung straight from periphery man at right-wing-back to starting. In fairness, didn’t do a whole lot wrong. Defended pretty well and few of the issues United posed came from his side. Also offered an attacking threat. Made a case to Wimmer he can hold down this position.

Midweek importance

It’s hard to underline how important Wednesday’s game against the side across the road from their Saturday opponents become. Tony Docherty’s side have found themselves in the relegation play-off spots amid their own difficult run of form and being pasted by Ross County similar to Motherwell were earlier this month will dent confidence. Now two sides struggling in pursuit of a win come head to head and to alleviate some fears of a relegation play-off place, both really need a win.