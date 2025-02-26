Motherwell hosted Dundee in the Premiership | Motherwell Times

Motherwell hosted Dundee in Michael Wimmer’s first home match as manager at Fir Park.

Motherwell secured a massive 2-1 win against Dundee in the Premiership to buck a poor run of form.

Michael Wimmer had seen some positive signs in the second half of defeat to Dundee United in his first match as boss. His maiden home game was a chance to build on that against Tony Docherty’s side from the opposite end of the street and they went about this in full blooded style.

Dan Casey headed them in front as Motherwell went after their opposition with an aggessive press and desire to get forward at every opportunity. Jon McCracken wasn’t being forced into too many eye-catching saves but the hosts were certainly coming within a pass or two of completing opening up their prey.

Stephen O’Donnell had a curling effort tipped over by the Dens Park stopper with a second goal needed to make the claret and amber command solid. The second half saw more Dundee territory and a lengthy handball check possibly committed by the Fir Park captain, but play was waved on as Motherwell dropped deeper.

Marathons looked like they’d been ran by home players but the pain barrier needed busted if they were to make amends for a run of one win in 12. Simon Murray’s tap-in looked to have broken hearts but the team found some energy from somewhere, with Harry Paton to set Casey up for a double. Then, they dug in and saw out a big victory

I watched the match from the press box. Here are three things we spotted from the game.

A shot away

In the first half, Motherwell pinged about lovely one-touch passes and passages of play with ease around Dundee. They just missed that killer touch to really give them the total control of this one. Dundee were a non-entity in the first 45 but they were never out it and that allowed them to begin to dial up the pressure when the home players were virtually on their knees. They dug up the character to get this over the line.

Intensity

One thing Casey discussed in the aftermath of defeat at Tannadice was the sheer intensity of Wimmer’s early ways. That looked very evident in this game as they came out the blocks flying before the sheer amount of effort they had put in looked to have taken a physical toll, a triple sub in the second half seeing players almost crawling off the pitch. Fitness is going to be a factor in how successfully this style works.

Team effort

Yes, Casey’s header and brilliant shot won the game but to a man the team were totally floored by the end. Dom Thompson looked ready for spewing at the hour mark and still soldiered on. Every single player gave everything and the subs coming on all made an impact, Harry Paton in particular.