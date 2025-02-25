The Wolves loanee and striker have been out of Motherwell action for weeks.

Motherwell manager Michael Wimmer has confirmed that Wolves loanee Marvin Kaleta and striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos are back in training.

The Steelmen are heading into their new manager’s first home game in need of points after dropping to 10th in the table with a 1-0 loss against Dundee. Injuries have hit the club hard this season but there have been boosts at the start of a week that also involves a trip to Rangers.

Wolves loanee Kaleta is back in training, having been out of action since the start of February. Stamatelopoulos’ first season at Fir Park has been disrupted by injuries but has five goals in 18 games amid that, last featuring versus Rangers in late December. Wimmer has confirmed that while Wednesday possibly comes too soon, both are making progress.

He said: “Marvin Kaleta was in training. He's back, AP trained the whole session with the team. He's back, this is very good. There are two good players. It brings us other options.

“I don't know if it is enough time for Wednesday but I think after the break, after the Rangers game, we have more options and this is good because each challenge in the training, each competition in the training is very good.”

No excuses

Wimmer knew the injury situation he was getting himself in for and insists there’s no excuses on his part over dealing with a sizeable squad plagued by blow after blow. He said on Blaney, Stuparevic and Nicholson: “After the training session I got the information about this. I hear that the players are out for a longer period.

“All the best from my side and the staff's side for recovery. This is football, it's not good for us but so it is. We have to take the situation as it is and make the best. Of course it's very difficult. It's a big squad to get to know each part.

“We have many injuries so we need a squad. The whole people in the squad, the guys are working hard. Each player is important. Each player is part of the success, each player is part of the game. I know the situation before I come here. No excuses, I have to deal with the situation.”

Area of improvement

One part of Motherwell’s game that Wimmer wants to improve is the amount of possession the team has, which ranks amongst the Premiership’s lowest. He now feels he has a better idea of what the team can do in a matchday scenario after watching the game at Tannadice unfold. Wimmer said: “The training is another topic as the game. In the training session last week, there were only three, but I saw more confidence in possession.

“For example, to keep in possession, it was much better than on Saturday in the game. It's for me the biggest topic because if you see we have 39%, the fewest possession in the whole league. We should improve this.

“Now the players should show the same confidence in possession as in the training session. The pressure is higher, there are spectators and it's not as easy as in the training. It's important that they also bring the same confidence, the same performance and the same composure in possession in the match as in the training.

“It's also important that you have the confidence to get options. If you have the ball, you need options and this is also a behaviour we have to improve. You have to be confident in getting options and not only stand and look for the ball.

“For me, the game is very important to get the picture, to see them in the match, because it's always different, the match and training, it's always two different topics. I got a better picture and also saw many positive things, especially in the second half. These are the topics we have to work with and this should give us confidence to work on these topics.”