A couple of Motherwell players have been giving their take on the new boss.

Dan Casey says Michael Wimmer has brought intensity by the bucket load to Motherwell after a clash with Dundee United - with Johnny Koutroumbis spotting a clean slate.

Irish defender Casey returned to the starting XI in the German’s first game as Fir Park boss. Sam Dalby’s header was enough to seal a narrow 1-0 win for the hosts at Tannadice after the new gaffer had just a few training sessions to put his ideas across.

Now with the club in 10th, a huge first home game for Wimmer awaits on Wednesday against Dundee, who sit below the Fir Park side in the league. Casey says the start of the new era has been positive but the need for points is known.

Speaking to the Motherwell Times, Casey said: “It's been brilliant. I think it's been very different, very intense. He's put forward how he wants to play and thankfully I think everyone's bought into it. Saturday wasn't the result we wanted but we've got a clear plan in place and the manager's been very clear with that. We know over time hopefully we'll all get better at the system that he wants to play and we can get some results along the way.

“His English is very good so we all understand what he's saying. I think the first week is hard just to get everything on board straight away but we all know as players his visions so it's our job now going forward to carry out what he wants us to do at the best level and I'm sure if we do that we'll find ourselves alright.

“I think every manager's got different ways of playing. I think with the gaffer now, it's very intense. I think he wants us to be compact and on the front foot. I think we did it at times. It's just probably getting the balance to doing it a bit more and picking the right time to do it. Obviously that will come in more training sessions. We haven't had much training sessions but the ones we've had, they've been good. I think they've been intense and hopefully we can get more in.”

Back in the fold

Saturday’s match at Tannadice was Casey’s first in the league for over a month, since a defeat at Hibs on January 11th. With Dundee ahead, he’s keen to kick on. Casey added: “I feel good. I've been dying to play the last few weeks so getting back today was good.

“I think if you ask everybody, they want to play every week. It's been hard for me the last couple of weeks but I'm back so I'm happy. I had a tight groin for a bit but I've been fit now the last couple of weeks so I'm just ready to get back out. I think we just need to get back to the run we were on at the start of the season. I think this league is so tight, one result, you're looking up instead of down so we just need to find that win from somewhere and Wednesday is a great opportunity for us back at home. The manager's first game at home so, listen, it's up to us as well as players to go out and put in a performance.”

Koutroumbis kicking on

Meanwhile, Johnny Koutroumbis has opened up on his first Motherwell start. The Australian signed for the club last summer but has been restricted to few sub appearances prior to the weekend after an injury at the start of his time with the team, Michael Wimmer handing him a big chance at Tannadice.

The right-back said: “I was very excited to start my campaign here. Unfortunately I was then out for a couple of months with a torn calf in the first week of pre-season.

"That's not something you plan for and you're behind everyone who's done preseason. They kicked on with the season and cup games prior. You start a bit behind in that position. That's just the game. Injuries and other issues are part of it. It really is a test of character whether you push through and you stay consistent.

"It's important to not get within your own head. We're all human and it's each hurdle day by day. There's always frustration when you're not playing and you're available to play. Unfortunately, there's a squad of between 20 and 30 players at Motherwell and only 11 starters. That's the nature of the game. The important thing for me, and what was going through my head, was just to keep fit and be ready for that opportunity to come.

"I spoke to the previous manager and he clarified a lot. We had multiple conversations. It was just about getting back to the same level as the boys who were playing. My fitness was down and at that period we were winning, then we started losing games. He didn't want to change much because players were playing well. Did it ever reach the point where I was thinking the move wasn't working and I might have to leave?

"That's where an agent helps and makes those decisions. I'm not really into that sort of thing, where I want to look for it somewhere else. I signed for Motherwell and I wanted to play for them. If it then doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. That's up to my agent to decide."

Koutroumbis has also discussed life under Wimmer. He added: “There's a clean slate with the new manager coming in now. He's seen games, I assume, but he hadn't seen it in person. For him to be there at training and seeing players, now it's up to him to make the decision on game day.

"It's a new opportunity for everyone, not only for players who were playing. They can show the manager they deserve to be in that spot. But players on the sideline have an opportunity to show the new coach there is something within that player. Whether or not the manager sees they have potential to play, it's up to him.

"The game itself was a tough one. It was a bitter pill to swallow, really. It's coming to that point of the season where points are crucial. We've seen how tight the league is. From fourth to almost last position, there's only six or seven points. It's getting to the business end of the season where points are so important."