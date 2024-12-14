Motherwell enjoyed a day on home soil against Dundee United in the Premiership.

Motherwell won a chaotic seven-goal thriller against Dundee United, edging out a 4-3 win in the Premiership.

A frantic eight opening minutes had Apostolos Stamatelopoulos put the home team at Fir Park ahead before Sam Dalby levelled from the penalty spot. The claret and amber goalscorer made it a double before the break and that strike followed up from Andy Halliday putting the team ahead again just minutes beforehand.

Dalby halved the deficit in the second half before Sparrow restored Motherwell’s two-goal cushion. Kevin Holt netted a third for Dundee United but the hosts managed to dig out the three points and move above the side they defeated, going fourth as those from Tayside drop to fifth.

A 1-0 win over St Mirren had lifted spirits around ML1 after three straight defeats and another three points here would put them above United and into the league’s top quartet. Marvin Kaleta did brilliantly to put the wheels in motion for this, working well down the right and drilling in a cross that Stamatelopoulos converted.

That lead didn’t last for long as Fir Park hero Louis Moult won a penalty for Jim Goodwin’s side following a VAR check. Referee Nick Walsh was called to the monitor to check a possible foul by Liam Gordon on the striker, ruling for a spot-kick, that Wrexham loanee Dalby stuck away. After a lively start, the game took a breather before Motherwell upped the ante.

First Maswanhise struck a daisy-cutter just wide of the post before a fine Stamatelopoulos effort after good build-up fizzed wide of the opposite upright. Then as Kaleta and Glenn Middleton faced off at a drop-ball, United’s defence were all tucked in bid, as the Wolves loanee beat his man, finding Harry Paton who teed up Halliday for a bundled finish.

That alarm clock wasn’t enough to roll them from their slumber and Motherwell were all too happy to strike again. This time Maswanhise was the provider, floating in a brilliant ball for Stamatelopoulos to find a brace. They were 3-1 up and few would argue that lead wasn’t justified in an eye-catching first 45 minutes.

Complacency could not set in, however, and a second goal for United made that all the more paramount. A cross into the box wasn’t dealt with by the defenders in the box and Dalby was awarded a second of the game after keeper Aston Oxborough came to collect the ball and got only a hand to it.

United had started to ramp up the pressure, Moult teeing up Dalby for a header well saved by the Motherwell keeper and then rattling the bar himself. Breathing space was provided in the form of a cool Sparrow finish into the bottom corner as those in purple were left convinced a handball had been committed in the build-up, but Walsh and VAR were not of the same thinking.

Even with all the goals that had come, we still weren’t done. Holt scored a third away goal to set up a fittingly tense finish to the game, and as the game raced from front to back with no sign of slowing down, a Motherwell win was eventually clinched. A clash with Kilmarnock is to come next Friday. We were at the game and watched on from the press box. Here are three things we spotted.

Out with the norm

Few would have had this down as a seven-goal thriller. The two meetings this season have both ended 2-1 to Motherwell, both tight affairs with little to split the teams in games all about discipline and structure. Each boss let the handbrakes go in this one and what played out was one of the most entertaining affairs of the season, with attack very much trumping defence

AP on the rise

It seems as if a half-time subbing vs Hibs in a 3-0 loss has been a turning point in Stamatelopoulos’ Motherwell career so far. He had been starved of service in games previous to that but now a change has been made to get attacking players closer to him, he’s scored three times in as many games with plenty chances to add to that tally. Confidence is growing and he’s made a positive impression of late.

Midfield growing

Say it quietly but the Motherwell midfield is showing signs of healing. The coaching staff have constantly had to find new ways of getting the most out of this area of the pitch amid injuries but with Tom Sparrow back, Sam Nicholson building minutes, Harry Paton starting this one plus Ross Callachan and Callum Slattery’s return to training, a light is beginning to appear at the end of this tunnel.